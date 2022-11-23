El Salvador govt seeks Congress approval to issue bitcoin-backed bonds

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The government of El
Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as
legal tender, is seeking congressional approval to issue
investment bonds in the cryptocurrency.
El Salvador's government-controlled legislature announced
late on Tuesday it had received a bill dubbed the "Digital
Assets Issuance Law," aimed at regulating the offering of such
bonds to local and foreign investors.
The proposal comes a year after President Nayib Bukele
announced he would launch so-called "volcano bonds" to raise $1
billion to finance his "Bitcoin City" project, which included
building a town on the Salvadoran coast funded by bitcoin-backed
bonds.
Bukele later revealed the bonds were named after El
Salvador's 170 volcanoes, which would provide geothermal energy
to support bitcoin mining projects.
He initially expected the bonds to be ready for launching at
the beginning of this year, but according to Finance Minister
Alejandro Zelaya they were delayed due to economic instability
stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The newly proposed bill, according to its draft, is aimed at
creating the Bitcoin Fund Management Agency (AAB) to oversee,
safeguard and invest funds obtained from digital asset offerings
and the National Commission for Digital Assets to oversee the
issuance of bitcoin-backed bonds.
El Salvador, which has a high external debt and largely
depends on money coming from abroad - especially from the United
States - adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender in September
2021, with Bukele justifying the measure as a way to bring
prosperity to the country.
So far, the Bukele administration has bought 2,392 bitcoins
at a price of some $107 million, according to private estimates,
though the bitcoins are now 63% less valuable after a recent
price collapse.
(Reporting by Gerardo Arbaiza; Editing by David Gregorio)