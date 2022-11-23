Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

El Salvador govt seeks Congress approval to issue bitcoin-backed bonds

11/23/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The government of El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, is seeking congressional approval to issue investment bonds in the cryptocurrency.

El Salvador's government-controlled legislature announced late on Tuesday it had received a bill dubbed the "Digital Assets Issuance Law," aimed at regulating the offering of such bonds to local and foreign investors.

The proposal comes a year after President Nayib Bukele announced he would launch so-called "volcano bonds" to raise $1 billion to finance his "Bitcoin City" project, which included building a town on the Salvadoran coast funded by bitcoin-backed bonds.

Bukele later revealed the bonds were named after El Salvador's 170 volcanoes, which would provide geothermal energy to support bitcoin mining projects.

He initially expected the bonds to be ready for launching at the beginning of this year, but according to Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya they were delayed due to economic instability stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The newly proposed bill, according to its draft, is aimed at creating the Bitcoin Fund Management Agency (AAB) to oversee, safeguard and invest funds obtained from digital asset offerings and the National Commission for Digital Assets to oversee the issuance of bitcoin-backed bonds.

El Salvador, which has a high external debt and largely depends on money coming from abroad - especially from the United States - adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender in September 2021, with Bukele justifying the measure as a way to bring prosperity to the country.

So far, the Bukele administration has bought 2,392 bitcoins at a price of some $107 million, according to private estimates, though the bitcoins are now 63% less valuable after a recent price collapse. (Reporting by Gerardo Arbaiza; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 2.16% 15713.6 End-of-day quote.-62.62%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.78% 16198.2 End-of-day quote.-66.07%
THE BITCOIN FUND 2.04% 20 Delayed Quote.-67.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.08% 60.7 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
Latest news "Economy"
01:50pBritain's finance ministry scraps plan for veto over financial regulators
RE
01:49pEU talks stall over price level for proposed Russian oil cap -Bloomberg News
RE
01:43pColorado Springs shooting suspect appears before judge in video link
RE
01:43pPeru sol currency moves -0.08% to close at 3.851/3.855 soles per…
RE
01:43pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 700 mln soles…
RE
01:43pU.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
RE
01:36pAnalysis-Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy
RE
01:34pPakistan flood recovery plan key to continued financial support -IMF
RE
01:32pUkraine says 50 Russians killed in attack on ammunitions depot
RE
01:31pNestle to invest $1.86 bln in Saudi Arabia over 10 years -ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
2Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
3Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5Autodesk Shares Slip Premarket on Disappointing Guidance

HOT NEWS