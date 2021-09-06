El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador holds 400
bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before
the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the
U.S. dollar.
Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than
$52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a
Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300.
Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had
bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our
brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."
Later in the day he said "we now hold 400 bitcoin".
El Salvador is due to legalize bitcoin on Sept. 7, a move
that the popular Bukele said will save Salvadorans living abroad
millions of dollars in commissions on money they send home.
But polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about using
bitcoin, wary of the volatility of the cryptocurrency that
critics say could increase regulatory and financial risks for
financial institutions.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvadorand Shubham Kalia
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)