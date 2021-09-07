El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: bitcoin legal tender

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Tuesday
became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal
tender, a real-world experiment proponents say will lower
commission costs for billions of dollars sent home from abroad
but which critics warned may fuel money laundering.
The plan spearheaded by the young, charismatic and popular
President Nayib Bukele is aimed at allowing Salvadorans to save
on $400 million spent annually in commissions for remittances,
mostly sent from the United States.
Last year alone remittances to El Salvador amounted to
almost $6 billion, or 23% of its gross domestic product, one of
the highest ratios in the world.
Polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about using bitcoin and
wary of the volatility of the cryptocurrency that critics say
could increase regulatory and financial risks for financial
institutions. Still, some residents are optimistic.
"It's going to be beneficial ... we have family in the
United States and they can send money at no cost, whereas banks
charge to send money from the United States to El Salvador,"
said Reina Isabel Aguilar, a store owner in El Zonte Beach, some
49 km (30 mi) southwest of capital San Salvador.
El Zonte is part of the so-called Bitcoin Beach geared
toward making the town one of the world's first bitcoin
economies.
In the run-up to the launch, the government has already been
installing ATMs of its Chivo digital wallet that will allow the
cryptocurrency to be converted into dollars and withdrawn
without commission, but Bukele on Monday looked to temper
expectations for quick results and asked for patience.
"Like all innovations, El Salvador's bitcoin process has a
learning curve. Every road to the future is like this and not
everything will be achieved in a day, or in a month," Bukele
said on Twitter, a platform he often uses to talk up his
achievements or excoriate opponents.
On Monday, El Salvador bought its first 400 of the
cyrptocurrency, temporarily pushing prices for bitcoin
1.49% higher to more than $52,680. The
cryptocurrency has been notoriously volatile. Just this spring,
it rose over $64,000 in April and fell almost as low as $30,000
in May.
Some analysts fear the move to make bitcoin legal tender
alongside the U.S. dollar could muddy the outlook for El
Salvador's quest to seek a more than $1 billion financing
agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
After Bukele's bitcoin law was approved, rating agency
Moody's downgraded El Salvador's creditworthiness, while the
country's dollar-denominated bonds have also come under
pressure.
But Bukele, who does not shy away from controversy, on
Monday retweeted a video that showed face superimposed on actor
Jaime Foxx in a scene from Django Unchained, Quentin Tarantino's
film about American slavery. The video portrayed Bukele whipping
a slave trader who had the IMF emblem emblazoned on his face.
Bukele later deleted the retweet.
His own tweet said: "we must break the paradigms of the
past. El Salvador has the right to advance towards the first
world."
