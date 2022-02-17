Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

El Salvador's Bukele tells bitcoin-wary U.S. senators to stay out of internal affairs

02/17/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele inaugurates the expansion of the San Oscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdamez International Airport, in San Luis Talpa

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday asked U.S. senators to stay out of El Salvador's "internal affairs" after they called for an investigation into the economic risks the United States faces due to the Central American country's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.

Senators Jim Risch, Bill Cassidy and Bob Mendez asked the State Department to submit a report on the implementation of bitcoin in El Salvador with the purpose of assessing the risks it poses to the U.S. economy.

"Ok boomers... You have 0 jurisdiction on a sovereign and independent nation," Bukele, 40, said in a tweet, referring to the older generation of "baby boomers". "We are not your colony, your back yard or your front yard. Stay out of our internal affairs. Don't try to control something you can't control."

El Salvador was the first country in the world to adopt cryptocurrency for official use, in parallel to the U.S. dollar, a decision that has drawn it harsh criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The U.S. senators also expressed fear over the fact that adopting bitcoin could weaken the U.S. government's sanctions policy and increase the activity of criminal organizations.

"This new policy has the potential to weaken U.S. sanctions policy, empowering malign actors like China and organized criminal organizations. Our bipartisan legislation seeks greater clarity on El Salvador's policy," said the senators in a statement.

The Salvadoran government, which has acquired some 1,801 bitcoins since September, has been questioned by economists and the opposition for its refusal to be accountable in the process of buying and managing the funds.

Diplomatic relations between El Salvador and the United States have deteriorated after the White House denounced publicly cases of corruption in Bukele's government and an escalation of measures to accumulate power.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Lincoln Feast.)

By Nelson Renteria


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.96% 38367 Real-time Quote.-3.56%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.09% 43585 Real-time Quote.-3.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aAirbus posts sharply higher core profit, restarts dividend
RE
12:39aDANIEL LOEB : Stocks to Open Lower; Oil -2-
DJ
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower; Oil Prices Fall
DJ
12:20aIndian shares flat as Ukraine tensions offset Fed gains
RE
12:19aFlorida House passes ban on abortion after 15 weeks, sends bill to Senate
RE
12:16aEl Salvador's Bukele tells bitcoin-wary U.S. senators to stay out of internal affairs
RE
12:14aDespite challenges, Asia's aerospace industry plots rebound at air show
RE
12:09aJapan set to announce easing of strict border measures
RE
12:05aU.S. has 'no intention' to engage with China on Indo Pacific Economic Framework
RE
12:01aAnalysis-Board reshuffle may open scope for less dovish BOJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GrainCorp's strategic priorities: A closer look
2Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warn..
3Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warn..
4Mineros Delivers on 2021 Production Guidance and Announces 2022 Guidanc..
5StanChart raises goals, to start buyback as full year profit doubles

HOT NEWS