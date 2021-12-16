Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

El Salvador to Modernize Statistical System with IDB Support

12/16/2021 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

El Salvador will modernize its statistical system and increase the use of statistical information in public and private decision-making with support from a $44 million loan approved by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The operation will finance a program to improve the quality of official statistical information in terms of relevance, timeliness, reliability, and accessibility. It will additionally strengthen the institutional framework of the General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses (DIGESTYC).

The program will provide technical and financial support for the country's main census activities, including the National Population and Housing Census, the National Agricultural Census, the Economic Census, and the National Survey of Household Income and Expenditure, guaranteeing their quality by following international standards and good practices, and generating technical capacities at DIGESTYC.

Likewise, it will support strengthening DIGESTYC so it produces quality information through surveys, censuses, and administrative records by introducing innovations in all phases of the census process, particularly data collection and interaction with census respondents.

Beneficiaries of the program include the central government and its decentralized units, as they will count on reliable, timely, and relevant primary and strategic information for the development of policies concerning public order, plans, and socioeconomic projects. As the coordinating entity of the National Statistical Service, DIGESTYC will benefit from modern tools and an updated statistical base.

Other beneficiaries include civil society, by having data that promote transparency and accountability; and the productive sector, by counting on quality, updated, and disaggregated census information that allows it to formulate plans and make projections on investment and supply of goods and services, among other activities.

This operation is aligned with the IDB's Vision 2025 - Reinvesting in the Americas: A Decade of Opportunities, a plan to achieve the recovery and inclusive growth in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the areas of digital economy, gender and inclusion, and climate change.

The IDB loan of $44 million has a 25-year repayment term, a 5.5-year grace period, and an interest rate based on LIBOR.

About us

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.

Disclaimer

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 18:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pINDIGENOUS ROOTS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:50pCautious clean-up on La Palma as hopes rise for end to volcano eruption
RE
01:50pPeople can confidently recall false memories, expert testifies at Maxwell trial
RE
01:49pMajor tech companies struggle to plug holes in logging software
RE
01:49pU.S. CFPB asks 'buy-now, pay-later' companies for data on products, practices
RE
01:49pGARTNER : New “Tech Talk” Interview Series from Gartner for Technical Professionals (GTP) Coming in January
PU
01:49pPOSTE ITALIANE S P A : Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e Poste Italiane approve the terms of the new postal savings agreement
PU
01:49pIRONNET : Anatomy of a Log4j Attack
PU
01:49pNATIONAL GRID : Encourages Customers to Learn How to Identify, Prevent and Remedy Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Emergencies
PU
01:49pTwice cancels first show of '4th World Tour III'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares climb higher on central bank announcements
2Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
3U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor

HOT NEWS