News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president says

10/10/2021 | 12:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal tender

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday.

Bitcoin lost almost 10% of its value on Sept. 9, after the Central American nation became the first worldwide to authorize the cryptocurrency as legal tender https://www.reuters.com/technology/one-month-el-salvadors-bitcoin-use-grows-headaches-persist-2021-10-07. But it has surged more than 30% in the past week to its highest levels since May.

The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Bukele said.

"So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Bukele said the veterinary hospital would services for basic and emergency care as well as rehabilitation.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by William Mallard)

By Nelson Renteria


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.07% 48009.92 Real-time Quote.97.29%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.09% 55622.06 Real-time Quote.86.51%
BITCOIN TRUST 0.89% 20.43 End-of-day quote.0.00%
