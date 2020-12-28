Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elad Roisman Named Acting Chairman of the SEC

12/28/2020 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that President Donald J. Trump has designated Elad L. Roisman as Acting Chairman of the agency.

"I am humbled and honored to serve as the Acting Chairman," said Acting Chairman Roisman. "During the time I am in this role, I am fully committed to maintaining the steady course that Chairman Clayton charted during his admirable tenure. I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible SEC staff and my fellow Commissioners as we steward this agency into the new year."

Elad Roisman was sworn in as a Commissioner of the SEC on Sept. 11, 2018. Prior to joining the Commission, he served as Chief Counsel on the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

He previously held positions as a Counsel to SEC Commissioner Dan Gallagher, as a Chief Counsel at NYSE Euronext and as an associate at the law firm of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP in New York. Acting Chairman Roisman earned his juris doctorate from the Boston University School of Law and graduated from Cornell University with his bachelor's degree in History.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pWall Street hits record as COVID aid bill signed
RE
05:58pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of PRGX Global, Inc. Buyout
GL
05:56pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Closes Sale Of One Million Square Foot Facility Located In Burlington, New Jersey
PR
05:56pElad Roisman Named Acting Chairman of the SEC
NE
05:49pBRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
05:49pCOMMON API TASKS : Working with Favorite Templates
PU
05:49pNashville Bombing Exposes Weak Point for Business Communications
DJ
05:42pCBIZ : At Issue - An Employee Benefits Regulatory Affairs Bulletin
PU
05:40pSelf-Leveling Concrete Market to Showcase Inferior Market Growth During 2020-2024 Due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio
BU
05:39pRing in the New Year with FREE Stewart's Coffee!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ