Elara Caring : Names Ananth Mohan Chief Operating Officer

Elara Caring, one of the nation’s leading providers of home health care services, today announced that leading operations executive Ananth Mohan has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this position, Mohan will be responsible for Elara Caring’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions. As a member of the executive team, he will provide critical support and expertise to ensure the company meets key operational metrics. Mohan will report directly to CEO Scott Powers.

Mohan most recently served as President of Enterprise Operations at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a national network of cancer and patient care centers. He also previously served as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company and worked in product development for GE Healthcare.

“Ananth is joining Elara Caring at a time when his expertise is needed most,” said Powers. “The addition of his strong healthcare operations background to our leadership team comes as our company is transitioning to a model that is fit for growth and entering a new period of innovation.”

“I am incredibly honored to join Elara Caring as in-home and patient care services are in higher demand than ever before,” said Mohan. “I’m excited to contribute right away and work with Scott and the team in strengthening and delivering our critical health care services when patients need the most."

Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management from Northwestern University.

About Elara Caring

Elara Caring (www.elara.com) is one of the nation’s largest providers of home-based care, with a footprint in the Northeast, Midwest and South. We care where you are. Elara Caring provides the highest-quality, comprehensive care continuum of personal care, skilled home health, hospice care and behavioral health. The company’s 30,000 team members serve approximately 60,000 patients and their families daily, in more than 200 locations across 16 states, while focusing on providing patients with the “right care, at the right time, in the right place.”

