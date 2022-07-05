Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Elderly man from Mexico, synagogue teacher among dead in Chicago suburb shooting

07/05/2022 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gunfire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park

(Reuters) - Among those killed in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park were a teacher at a synagogue and a man in his 70s who came from Mexico to visit his family.

Nicolas Toledo was the first victim identified as of late Monday by his family after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on families at the parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than 36.

"My grandfather Nicolas Toledo father of eight and grandfather to many left us this morning July 4th, what was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, said.

"Not only was Nicolas a loving man, creative, adventurous and funny. As a family we are broken, and numb," she said.

Toledo's family set up a page on crowd funding service GoFundMe to raise money to send his body back to his native Mexico. The page raised more than $33,000, as of early Tuesday.

Toledo, in his 70s, had been visiting his family for about the past month. He spent his final days swimming and fishing and being among relatives, his family told media.

Relatives of Toledo were wounded in the shooting but were expected to survive, CBS Chicago reported.

Another person killed in the shooting was Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a Highland Park synagogue. The North Shore Congregation Israel confirmed her death in an email to congregants.

"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," the synagogue said.

"Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life's moments of joy and sorrow, all of this with tireless dedication," it added.

The synagogue said she was survived by her husband and daughter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aElderly man from Mexico, synagogue teacher among dead in Chicago suburb shooting
RE
02:47aCrisis-hit Sri Lanka to present debt restructure plan to IMF by August
RE
02:46aRussia's Potanin says he is ready to discuss possible Nornickel-Rusal merger
RE
02:38aIndia June services growth fastest in more than 11 years
RE
02:38aArmed men kill at least 22 in north Burkina Faso attack
RE
02:38aAustralian shares end higher on commodity boost; RBA hikes key rate
RE
02:36aVillagers killed in 'massacre' in western Ethiopia, rights group says
RE
02:36aZimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles
RE
02:35aShooting near Philadelphia concert wounds two police officers
RE
02:34aVatican envoy in Hong Kong warns Catholic missions to prepare for China crackdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse names new head of Swiss private banking
2Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output
3Battery maker Northvolt raises $1.1 billion to rollout factories in Eur..
4RWE AG(NEU) : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS