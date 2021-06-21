Eleanor Health : Receives CARF Accreditation in New Jersey and North Carolina

Becomes the first CARF accredited Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) in New Jersey

Eleanor Health, the first outpatient addiction and mental health provider delivering convenient and comprehensive care through a population and value-based payment structure, today announced that The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International has accredited Eleanor Health in New Jersey and North Carolina for its Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT): Addictions Pharmacotherapy (Adults) and Outpatient Treatment: Substance Use Disorders/Addictions (Adults) programs. With this, Eleanor becomes the first CARF accredited OBOT provider in New Jersey and one of four in North Carolina. The accreditations will extend for a period of three years.

“We are honored that the high-quality outcomes resulting from our commitment to provide whole-person, value-based addiction treatment where most convenient for community members -- including in-person care in clinics, community-based care in homes, and a 100% virtual model available from the safety and convenience of home – has been recognized by accreditation by CARF International,” said Corbin Petro, CEO and co-founder of Eleanor Health. “Accreditation is not easy to achieve and clearly differentiates us in the communities we serve.”

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. CARF accreditation demonstrates a program’s quality, transparency, and commitment to the satisfaction of the populations served. Achieving accreditation requires a service provider to commit to quality improvement, focus on the unique needs of each person the provider serves, and monitor the results of services.

“Being the first accredited OBOT provider in the state of New Jersey reflects Eleanor Health’s pioneering efforts to change the way addictions are treated,” commented Srishti Mirchandani, general manager, New Jersey and co-founder of Eleanor Health. “Because of our ongoing commitment to continually improving the quality of our services and our focus on a healthy outcome for every one of our community members, the accreditation report for New Jersey did not identify any recommended changes. This accomplishment is achieved on only 3 percent of CARF surveys.”

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows Eleanor Health’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. The three-year accreditation required a rigorous peer-review process, involving on-site visits, where Eleanor Health demonstrated its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and grounded in evidence.

“It was wonderful seeing our auditors’ eyes light up as they saw how we have implemented whole-person treat-to-target addiction care,” shared Channah VanRegenmorter, MSW, PMP who led the accreditation process for Eleanor Health in both states. “Our work tracking cravings, recovery capital, anxiety, and depression symptoms was noted as a real differentiator in this field.”

“Our care team works tirelessly to offer the highest quality care possible to people affected by addiction,” said Danica Patterson, General Manager, North Carolina. “Obtaining CARF accreditation validates not only our commitment to quality but also our ability to deliver high quality care.”

About CARF International

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

About Eleanor Health

Eleanor Health is the first outpatient addiction and mental health provider delivering convenient and comprehensive care through a value-based payment structure. Committed to health and wellbeing without judgment, Eleanor Health is focused on delivering whole-person, comprehensive care to transform the quality, delivery, and accessibility of addiction treatment. Eleanor was created in the Oxeon Venture Studio, together with Town Hall Ventures and Mosaic. To learn more, visit: www.eleanorhealth.com

