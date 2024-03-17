STORY: Many protesters, like Bilha Kenneth, demanded a change in leadership. "Election now. To change the prime minister and all the ministers," Kenneth said. "We think they don't do enough for the hostages, they don't do enough for the war."

Young demonstrator Rimon Nisan said she thought the government was not acting in the interests of most Israelis. "Whether it's the hostages or whether it's creating more tension between Arabs and Jewish people, we think it's actively harming us during the war and beyond it," she said.

Some protesters also blocked streets in Tel Aviv, until police came and dispersed them.

Twin protests have been taking place in the city on the weekends, as families of Israeli hostages and their supporters also gathered to urge the government to secure a deal for their release.