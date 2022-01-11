Electric Guitar Plc - Admission to Official List First Day of Dealings

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY PROVINCE OR TERRITORY THEREOF OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OF ANY NATIONAL, RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF THE UNITED STATES OR ANY PERSON RESIDENT IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.





11 January 2022

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLC

(“Electric Guitar” or the “Company”)

Admission to the Official List and first day of dealings

Electric Guitar PLC, a UK company established as a special purpose acquisition company to seek an acquisition target in the digital media sector, is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares of £0.005 each have been admitted to the Standard Segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, following a successful placing of 40,000,000 ordinary shares at £0.03 pence per share raising gross proceeds of £1,200,000, before expenses.

First dealings in the Ordinary Shares are due to commence at 8am today under the ticker symbol “ELEG”.

On admission, the Company will have 57,862,776 ordinary shares in issue.

Alexander David Securities Limited acted as Corporate Adviser and Axis Capital Markets Limited acted as Placing Agent and Broker.

The Company is raising capital to fund the acquisition of a company or business in the digital media and advertising sectors. The Directors consider that admission of the Company’s shares to trading on the Main Market will be attractive both to investors under the Placing and to the vendors of potential target companies or businesses as the Company executes its investment strategy, relative to the listing or admission of the Company’s shares on a different exchange.

Company highlights

Electric Guitar was established in 2021 through the issue of shares to the founders as a special purpose acquisition vehicle which will seek an acquisition target in the digital media sector. The Company intends to act as a consolidator and operator in the digital advertising market.

While there has been some activity to date within the large capital advertising market, with the focus of legacy agencies’ increasingly on digital advertising solutions, less attention has been paid to the smaller agencies. The Directors have identified an opportunity to invest in these agencies with few or no legacy issues with technologies that can provide alternative strategies.

In light of the above, the Directors believe that there is a significant commercial opportunity in the digital advertising sector as advertisers and their customers explore different ways to reach their target audiences in the disrupted market.

The Company's prospectus published in connection with its listing is available on the Company's website at www.electricguitarplc.com.





The Directors of Electric Guitar Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Electric Guitar PLC

John Regan

john@electricguitarplc.com

+44(0)1189 570444



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Directors' current views, interpretations, beliefs or expectations with respect to the Company's financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements include forward-looking statements both with respect to the Company and the sector and industry in which the Company proposes to operate. Statements which include the words "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "targets", "aims", "may", "would", "could", "continue", "estimate", "future", "opportunity", "potential" or, in each case, their negatives, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, prospects and performance to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. In addition, even if the Company's actual results, prospects and performance are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results may not be indicative of results in subsequent periods

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Subject to any obligations under the Prospectus Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the City Code or applicable law and regulations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or individuals acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

Alexander David Securities Limited and Axis Capital Markets Limited, which are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, are acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and are not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Axis Capital or advice to any other person in relation to the matters contained herein.