Electric Last Mile Announces Key Hires as It Expands Business Operations and Ramps Up Vehicle Production

TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, announced recent key hires across connected car, parts and service, engineering, supply chain, sales and finance as the Company ramps up production of its all-electric Urban Delivery Class 1 vehicle.



Benjamin Hawthorne joins ELMS as Vice President, Strategic Planning; Adam Schabel as Vice President, Supply Chain; Brandon Anulewicz as Vice President, Sales; Timothy Maly as Director, Parts and Service; Qiang Mei as Director, eDrive and Power Electronics and Sam Lee as Director, Investor Relations. These new additions bring decades of auto, tech and finance experience from notable companies including Intel, General Motors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Whirlpool and Lear.

Benjamin Hawthorne, Vice President, Strategic Planning

Mr. Hawthorne, CFA, brings decades of experience in the finance and tech sectors. Before ELMS, Mr. Hawthorne was the Finance Director within Intel Corporation’s Internet of Things Group, where his team was responsible for forecasting, long-range planning, profit and loss management and other IoT business-related financial duties. Prior to Intel, Mr. Hawthorne was a Senior Financial Analyst at ING Investment Management. He holds an MBA in Finance from Arizona State University, BA in Finance and Marketing from Ouachita Baptist University, and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification.

Adam Schabel, Vice President, Supply Chain

Mr. Schabel has over 20 years of experience with multiple Tier 1 automotive suppliers leading international sourcing activities and cross-functional teams. He joins ELMS as the Global VP of Supply Chain responsible for procurement, logistics and supply quality. In recent roles, he served as Director of Material, Planning and Logistics in Europe and U.S. Purchasing Director for Tower International. He also spent three years consulting as a director in the restructuring space with Conway MacKenzie’s automotive practice. Mr. Schabel graduated from Michigan State University with a BS in supply chain management, earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and has a CPIM certification.

Brandon Anulewicz, Vice President of Sales

Mr. Anulewicz brings more than 15 years of global automotive leadership experience in sales, marketing, program management and launch execution to ELMS. In his most recent role, he led a key customer business unit account at Joyson Safety Systems as Global Sales Executive Director. He also held the role of Global Program Management Director, leading the safety restraint systems program from concept to market. Prior to this role, Mr. Anulewicz spent 10 years as Platform Manager for Lear Corporation, where he managed complex seating launches. He holds an Executive MBA from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business and a BA in Business Administration from Western Michigan University.

Timothy Maly, Director, Parts and Service

Mr. Maly is a seasoned professional in automotive product planning and business development. Prior to ELMS, Mr. Maly was Vice President of Engineering at Certus Automotive and spent eight years at Key Safety Systems, where he was a Global Director of Advanced Sales and Marketing. Before this role, he served as Executive Director of Global Program Management, and earlier held management and engineering roles at Prestolite Electric Incorporated, Autoliv and Lear Corporation. Mr. Maly holds an MS in Engineering Management from University of Michigan-Dearborn and a BS in Engineering Management and Systems Design from Lawrence Tech University.

Qiang Mei, Director, eDrive and Power Electronics

Mr. Mei joins ELMS with extensive expertise in motor control technologies and power electronics. Before ELMS, he worked at General Motors for four years in electrical drive system integration and motor control collaboration. Prior to General Motors, Mr. Mei spent eight years at Whirlpool Corporation, where he was a Senior Engineer in motor control technologies. He graduated with a PhD in Electrical Engineering, Power Electronics and Motor Drives from the University of Toledo. Mr. Mei also holds an MS and BS in Power Electronics and Motor Drives from Yanshan University. He has 18 academic articles published in science and engineering journals and holds numerous patents in power electronics and motor control.

Sam Lee, Director, Investor Relations

Mr. Lee joins ELMS with a strong background in a variety of financial sectors. Before ELMS, Mr. Lee worked at CorePoint Lodging Inc., a publicly traded REIT as the Director of Investments. Prior to this role, he provided advisory services for companies integrating bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Mr. Lee earlier held roles within BNP Paribas’ leveraged loan sales and trading group, the Lehman Estate’s portfolio management group, and PricewaterhouseCoopers advisory services. He graduated with an MBA from Columbia University and a BS in finance from NYU Stern School of Business.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The Company expects to begin production of its second vehicle, the Class 3 Urban Utility EV, in the second half of 2022. ELMS is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance of the business, the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and the Company’s ability to serve those markets, the Company’s ability to develop innovative products and compete with other companies engaged in the commercial delivery vehicle industry and/or the electric vehicle industry, the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers, the estimated go to market timing and cost for the Company’s products, and the implied valuation of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; (5) any delays the Company may experience in realizing its projected timelines and cost and volume targets for the production, launch and ramp up of production of the Company’s vehicles and the modification of its manufacturing facility; (6) the ability of the Company to obtain customers, obtain product orders, and convert its non-binding pre-orders into binding orders or sales; (7) the Company’s ability to implement its business plans and strategies; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in the Company’s future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial or which are unknown. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.