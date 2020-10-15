Log in
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growing Adoption of BEVs and PHEVs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle charging station market and it is poised to grow by USD 19.9 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005603/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The AC charging stations are expected to be the leading segment based on type in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Deployment of smart grids for EVs is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 34%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 19.9 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Efacec Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers?
  • Growing adoption of BEVs and PHEVs is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 45% of market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Efacec Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of BEVs and PHEVs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electric vehicle charging Station Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • AC
    • DC
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40837

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric vehicle charging station market report covers the following areas:

  • Electric vehicle charging Station Market Size
  • Electric vehicle charging Station Market Trends
  • Electric vehicle charging Station Market Analysis

This study identifies deployment of smart grids for EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle charging station market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle charging station market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the electric vehicle charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the electric vehicle charging station market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle charging station market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • AC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • DC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing number of launches in the field of EV charging solutions
  • Vehicle-to-grid infrastructure for decentralized power generation
  • Deployment of smart grids for EVs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • ChargePoint Inc.
  • Efacec Power Solutions SGPS SA
  • ENGIE SA
  • EVgo Services LLC
  • Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Webasto SE

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

