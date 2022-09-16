Advanced search
Electric-Vehicle Startup ev Transportation Services Files for IPO

09/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Electric-vehicle startup ev Transportation Services Inc. has filed for an initial public offering.

The company is an early-stage manufacturer of electric commercial utility vehicles, according to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It did not disclose how many shares it plans to offer or the planned offering price.

The company's first vehicle, called FireFly, is used in the essential services and on-demand, last-mile urban e-delivery markets. Manufacturing has begun in limited quantities, ev Transportation said.

Revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2001, was $1,000, compared with revenue of $9,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Net loss was $4.8 million for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared with a net loss of $2.5 million in 2020.

Ev Transportation said it intends to list its stock under the ticker EVTS.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1752ET

HOT NEWS