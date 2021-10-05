Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion plans

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The global auto industry's shift to
electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred an expansion race among
battery makers and caused a growing skills shortage. See main
story:
Global sales of EVs, estimated at 2.5 million vehicles in
2020, is forecast to grow more than 12-fold to 31.1 million by
2030 and account for nearly a third of new vehicle sales,
according to consulting firm Deloitte.
Here are major players' expansion plans in key EV markets of
China, the United States and Europe.
CATL
As of end-June, the Chinese company has an annual battery
production capacity of 65.45 Gigawatt hours (GWh) and has an
additional 92.5 GWh of capacity under construction.
The global industry leader by market share https://graphics.reuters.com/SOUTHKKOREA-BATTERIES/TALENT/lbvgngxzmpq/chart.png,
its clients include Volkswagen, General Motors
, BMW >BMWG.DE> and Daimler as well as Chinese
automakers.
The company announced a plan in August to set up a
production base in Shanghai, a move that will put it close to
Tesla Inc's Chinese production base.
LG ENERGY SOLUTION (LGES)
The South Korean leader expects its production capacity to
reach 155 GWh by the end of this year and plans to raise that to
430 GWh by 2025 - which could power about 7.2 million EVs.
It plans to invest more than $4.5 billion in its U.S.
battery production business through 2025. The plans include two
new plants, jointly built with GM in Ohio and Tennessee, which
would allow LGES to manufacture a total of 70 GWh of batteries
in the United States by 2024.
LGES already has a factory in Michigan with an annual
production capacity of 5 GWh.
In China, where the company makes cylindrical battery cells
for Tesla, it has invested about 5.7 trillion won
($4.8 billion) and plans to invest another 1.5 trillion won.
It has invested about 6.8 trillion won in Poland since 2016
to secure an annual production capacity of 70 GWh and plans to
make another 2.5 trillion won investment.
In July, LGES and Hyundai Motor Group said they would invest
$1.1 billion to jointly set up an EV battery cell plant in
Indonesia.
PANASONIC
The Japanese company manufactures cylindrical NCA
(Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum) batteries in the United States at a
plant in Nevada and in facilities in Japan. Nearly all go to
Tesla.
It does not disclose its manufacturing capacity, but in May
said it was aiming to expand the 35 GWh Nevada facility because
of increased demand from Tesla. The Nevada plant, built for $1.6
billion, was opened in 2014.
Panasonic plans to begin a test line in Japan this year to
make a new cylindrical battery designed by Tesla to halve
battery costs. It also has a joint venture with Toyota Motor
established in February, Prime Planet Energy &
Solutions, to develop prismatic batteries.
The company has said it is considering building an auto
battery plant in Norway to expand into Europe but has yet to
give details.
SK ON
SK On has a combined global annual production capacity of 40
GWh - 27 GWh in China, 7.5 GWh in Hungary and the rest from
South Korea.
It plans to boost that more than five-fold to 220 GWh by
2025, with the expansion primarily focused on the U.S. market.
SK On is building two EV battery plants in Georgia with a
combined annual production capacity of 21.5 GWh that will begin
production in early 2022.
With partner Ford Motor Co, it has a 10.2 trillion won
investment plan to build three separate battery plants in the
United States with a combined annual capacity of 129 GWh of
batteries, enough to power about 2.2 million EVs.
SK said it has an industry-leading order backlog of 1,600
gigawatt hours, enough for 27 million vehicles.
SAMSUNG SDI
The affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has
EV battery cell plants in Hungary, China and South Korea.
It does not disclose breakdowns of its investments or
production capacity.
In July, Reuters reported that the company, whose customers
include Ford and BMW, may build a battery cell plant in the
United States. Samsung SDI has been in talks to supply batteries
manufactured at a potential U.S. factory with EV makers
including Stellantis and Rivian, which is backed by
Amazon and Ford.
($1 = 1,182.8700 won)
