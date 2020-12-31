Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Electrical Services Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses from the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge

12/31/2020 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new Electrical Services market research report from SpendEdge indicates an incremental growth during the forecast period as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005055/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Electrical Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Electrical Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the markets recover SpendEdge expects the Electrical Services market size to grow by USD 26 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the Electrical Services market. Download free report sample

Electrical Services Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Electrical Services research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Insights Delivered into the Electrical Services Market

This market intelligence report on Electrical Services answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for Electrical Services for the period of 2020-2024
  • Risk management and sustainability strategies
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This Electrical Services Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The Electrical Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 26 billion during the forecast period.
  • The Electrical Services market is segmented by Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
  • The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Eaton Corp.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Q4 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call Details
PU
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
12:49aCytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of Translational Autoimmunity
GL
12:47aElectrical Services Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses from the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge
BU
12:43aUNITED STRENGTH POWER : Re-designation of executive director and chief executive officer to non-executive director and appointment of chief executive officer
PU
12:41aVIRTRA : Patent-Protecting VirTra's Powerful Use of Force Products
PU
12:34aSINOPHARM : Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Provisional Approval From China Drug Regulator
DJ
12:30aIndian shares set for best year since 2017, Nifty up 15%
RE
12:21aPEEKABOO BEANS : Reflecting On 2020
PU
12:17aCDLHT : Announcement on (i) Re-Designation of Non-Independent and Non-Executive Chairman to Independent Non-Executive Chairman; and (ii) his appointment as a Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
2CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : SIZZLING HOT: Solar stocks set to end pandemic year at record highs
3Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm fourth-quarter gains in oil, chemicals
4UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
5DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : Japan awarded more than 100 contracts over 10 years to Dentsu-linked non-profit g..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ