Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Electrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger

01/28/2022 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Electrolux said on Friday it expected demand this year to be above pre-pandemic levels, but that global supply chain issues would linger, after it posted a drop in fourth-quarter profits.

Households have been spending more on their homes, including on appliances, during the pandemic. But global logistics constraints and shortages of electronic components have hit Electrolux' production.

Europe's biggest home appliances maker said the issues would continue to impact the industry's ability to fully meet demand.

"We estimate that the first quarter will be at least as challenging as the fourth quarter 2021," it said in a statement, adding it expected sequential improvements from mid-2022.

Electrolux, a rival to Whirlpool, had previously warned that global supply chain constraints would be challenging in the fourth quarter and into this year.

Operating profit fell to 882 million Swedish crowns ($94.1 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, including costs of 727 million relating to arbitration in a U.S. tariff case.

It proposed a dividend of 9.20 crowns per share, up from 8.00 crowns the previous year.

($1 = 9.3736 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54aSupply worries lift aluminium, copper weighed down by stronger dollar
RE
02:53aU.S., Taiwanese vice presidents speak at rare encounter in Honduras
RE
02:53aU.S., Taiwanese vice presidents speak at rare encounter in Honduras
RE
02:53aElectrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger
RE
02:50aChina's Xiamen city paves way for long-discussed property tax pilot
RE
02:45aChina regulator issues draft rules for cyberspace content providers
RE
02:45aU.S. calls on Ethiopia to release all those detained under state of emergency
RE
02:44aBrace for Russian cyber attacks over Ukraine, Britain says
RE
02:43aBurkina Faso will return to constitutional order when conditions are right, military leader says
RE
02:42aSteelmaker POSCO's 2021 profit jumps on strong demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
2FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
3Asian stocks, U.S. futures regain footing after hawkish Fed
4Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests si..
5Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

HOT NEWS