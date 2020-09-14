Electronic Credit Invoices in Debtors' Database

The BCRA has established that the Electronic Credit Invoices database of Caja de Valores may be accessed through the Debtors' Database, so investors may verify the non-performing status of companies.

This new option is included in the service provided by this website to foster credit invoices as a financing instrument.

The Productive Financing Law relaunched the electronic credit invoice as a genuine source of financing in the market for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The measure taken by the BCRA encourages the use of this tool for such a dynamic sector of the economy as MSMEs.

Section 3 of the Charter expressly states that the BCRA aims to promote employment and economic development with social equity, among other objectives.

MSME electronic invoices may be checked in the Debtors' Database, which is available through this link.

September 10, 2020.