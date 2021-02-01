Electronic Transactions Act amended to Facilitate Electronic Transactions, Providing Convenience and Strengthening Singapore's Trade Competitiveness in the Digital Economy

Joint Press Release by MCI and IMDA

The Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament today, with consequential amendments to the Bills of Lading Act and the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act.

2. To facilitate electronic transactions for businesses and citizens in Singapore and help businesses benefit from more convenient and secure electronic transactions, the Ministry of Communications & Information (MCI) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have amended the Electronic Transactions Act (ETA) to now apply to transferable documents or instruments such as Bills of Lading. The amendments also adopt the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR).

3. This is the second comprehensive review of the ETA since it was first enacted in 1998, and follows the increasing central role of electronic transactions and e-commerce in the global economy.

An enabler to enhance Singapore's competitiveness in the Digital Economy

4. The ETA facilitates a trusted environment with supportive legal frameworks and business rules that provides predictability and certainty for electronic transactions. For a start, the ETA Amendments will give legal certainty to electronic Bills of Lading (eBLs), a key legal document in maritime trade, with the removal of Bills of Lading from the Exclusion List.

5. Compared to the use of paper-based Bills of Lading1, the adoption of eBLs will enable the shipping industry to benefit from faster processing, cost savings (e.g. reduced administrative cost of cargo holding and document processing), lowered fraud risks (through the use of trusted systems) and innovative business models. Singapore has been encouraging the adoption of eBLs and has conducted trials through the TradeTrust digital utility. Please refer to the attached factsheetfor more benefits of and trials involving such electronic transferable documents or instruments, or otherwise known as Electronic Transferable Records (ETRs).

Singapore: Among the first countries to enact a legislative framework for Electronic Transferable Records

6. Singapore is amongst the first major trading hubs to enact a legislative framework for ETRs through the adoption of the UNCITRAL MELTR.

7. Adopting this globally harmonised framework will enable the legal use of ETRs and allow alignment with Singapore's trading partners, benefitting both domestic and international industry players across the shipping, finance and legal sectors. The ease of consistent regulations is expected to promote more domestic and cross-border electronic transactions. The ETA amendments also ensure that reliable methods will be used to ensure the authenticity and reliability of legitimate ETRs in a trusted environment. The shift from paper-based to digitally-enabled trade will bring about innovative technical infrastructures, speed up trade processes and promote business confidence, supporting the digital transformation of Singapore as a financial, trading and maritime hub.

Moving forward: Singapore to accord legal certainty to more electronic transactions

8. MCI and IMDA have consulted various industry stakeholders via two public consultations and a targeted industry consultation exercise for the ETA review. The Government will continue to work closely with the industry to study the feasibility of digitalising more transactions (which the ETA does not currently apply to) and public services. Where an item is ready for digitalisation, the Government will work towards the implementation of the necessary legislative and regulatory frameworks and corresponding safeguards to protect the vulnerable and less digitally-savvy, even as Singapore continues to align and benchmark its practices against other leading jurisdictions'.

9. Together with close industry partnerships, the amendments will ensure the ETA continues to be progressive and facilitate innovation in the Digital Economy, which would better position Singapore for the future. Please refer to Annex A for related quotes from partners.

1 Bills of Lading are documents which acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment and also serve as ownership of the cargo. An importer will incur additional storage and handling costs if a paper BL arrives at the destination port later than the cargo or suffer losses if the BL has been tampered with.