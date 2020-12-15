Electronic Warfare Market to Grow by $9.28 Billion During 2020-2024 | North America to Dominate Market Over the Forecast Period | Technavio

The new electronic warfare market research report from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing use of UAVs in electronic warfare”, says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the electronic warfare market size to grow by USD 9.28 billion during the period 2020-2024".

Electronic Warfare Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The electronic warfare market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.23%.

Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the electronic protection segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the continued developments in the defense sector by governments worldwide.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

39% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The increased expenditure in defense and rising investments in the development of products and solutions for the warfare domain are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US is the key market for electronic warfare in North America.

The electronic warfare market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.

The electronic warfare market is segmented by Application (Protection, Support, and Attack) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group

