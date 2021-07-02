Electrum Global Holdings L.P. Acquires Common Shares of Gabriel Resources Ltd. in Connection With Repayment of Convertible Note

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.



NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 30, 2021, Electrum Global Holdings L.P. (“Electrum”) acquired 31,996,548 common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Gabriel Resources Ltd. (the “issuer”) in connection with the issuer’s election to repay (the “Repayment”) and cancel all outstanding 0.025% convertible subordinated unsecured note (the “Notes”) of the issuer, including $9,271,000 principal amount of Notes held by Electrum. The Common Shares were issued at a price of $0.28975 per Common Share. Additional details relating to the Repayment can be found in the news release of the issuer dated June 24, 2021. Also on June 30, 2021, 7,775,510 Common Share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) of the issuer held by Electrum expired (the “Warrant Expiry”) in accordance with their terms. Following completion of the Repayment and Warrant Expiry, Electrum owns 123,917,939 Common Shares and 28,804,873 Warrants, representing approximately 12.81% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or approximately 15.33% upon exercise of the Warrants held by Electrum (assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum, and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer’s securities, are issued, converted or exercised). Electrum also owns 9,271 arbitration value rights entitling the holder thereof to a share of any proceeds arising from the arbitration claim which the Company commenced in Romania.

As at the date of the filing of Electrum’s last Form 62-103F1 relating to its securityholdings of the issuer, being May 12, 2016, Electrum owned 56,410,739 Common Shares, $9,271,000 principal amount of Notes convertible into 29,858,293 Common Shares and 7,775,510 Warrants, representing approximately 22.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (assuming the exercise of all of the Notes and Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum, and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer’s securities, were issued, converted or exercised), as well as 9,271 arbitration value rights.

The securities of the issuer noted above referred to above were acquired for investment purposes and Electrum and/or one or more of its affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Electrum is an “accredited investor” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (“NI 45-106”)) because Electrum is a “person” (as such term is defined in NI 45-106) in respect of which all of the owners of interests, direct, indirect or beneficial, except the voting securities required by law to be owned by directors, are persons that are “accredited investors”.

The issuer is located at c/o RM Gold (Services) Ltd., 25 Southampton Buildings, London, England, WC2A 1AL. Electrum is located at 535 Madison Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY, USA 1002. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Michael Williams (646-365-1600) or on the SEDAR profile of the issuer at www.sedar.com.