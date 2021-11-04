Eledon Pharmaceuticals CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., to Present at CareDx Virtual Transplant Innovation Day during ASN Kidney Week 2021

Presentation to focus on potential use of AT-1501 in kidney transplantation as well as research collaboration between Eledon and CareDx to help assess the efficacy of Eledon’s investigational AT-1501 for the prevention of rejection in upcoming kidney transplantation trials

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), announced today that David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eledon, will deliver a presentation at the CareDx virtual Transplant Innovation Day which is taking place tomorrow, November 5, from 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET, during the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021. Dr. Gros will discuss the potential of using AT-1501 in organ and cellular transplantation as well as the recently announced research collaboration between Eledon and CareDx.



CareDx collaboration

Eledon previously announced that the company has entered into a collaborative research agreement with CareDx, Inc., a leading precision medicine solutions company. Eledon will utilize CareDx’s best-in-class KidneyCare™ suite, including Allosure®, a non-invasive cell free DNA assay transplant surveillance, and iBox®, a technology that provides a prognostic indication of allograft survival, in its upcoming renal transplantation studies. Eledon believes that data gathered from these technologies will provide additional insights on allograft health and survival as AT-1501 advances through clinical development.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. AT-1501 is a humanized IgG1 antibody engineered to potentially both improve safety and provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other anti-CD40 approaches. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which may also play a therapeutic role for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about the company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about planned clinical trials, the development of product candidates, the use of CareDx products in its trials, and its collaboration with CareDx, as well as other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “predicts,” “projects,” “targets,” “looks forward,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; risks relating to clinical development timelines, including interactions with regulators and clinical sides, as well as patient enrollment; risks relating to costs of clinical trials and the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund planned clinical trials; and risks associated with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Q, annual 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

