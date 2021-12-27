Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in January 2022 Investor Conferences

12/27/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a patient-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative and impactful treatments for organ and cell transplantation, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that members of management will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Event:LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event (January 5-7, 2022)
Format:1x1 Meetings
  

To register for the LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, please use the following link: here.

Event:H.C. Wainwright BIOCNNECT Virtual Conference (January 10-13, 2022)
Format:Available on Demand Presentation for registered attendees via the H.C. Wainwright site and 1x1 Meetings
  

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request for the H.C. Wainwright BIOCNNECT Virtual Conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative, or contact Corey Davis at the address below.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.         
LifeSci Advisors         
212-915-2577                 
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


Latest news "Companies"
05:57pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on asset sale in Potiguar Basin December 27, 2021
PU
05:51pBP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of BPMP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:51pBP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of BPMP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:47pGhislaine Maxwell jury eyes Epstein flights as third day of deliberations ends
RE
05:47pFlotek Industries Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Engages Piper Sandler
PR
05:46pUFP Industries acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing, expanding its fence and railing offerings
GL
05:42pU.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 0.43% to 114.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.41% to $1.3442 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.04% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
4AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings January 26, 2022
5Notification of Major Holdings

HOT NEWS