Elegance Brands' SWAY Energy Drink Named Proud Partner of NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury Teams

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegance Brands, Inc. (Elegance), a global beverage company with a focus on innovation, announced today that its premier immunity-boosting energy drink, SWAY Energy, has been named the proud partner of the NBA Phoenix Suns and WNBA Phoenix Mercury teams for the 2021 season.

"It's an amazing opportunity to partner with the very talented Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury teams, and we are honored to be a part of their incredible fan base," said Raj Beri, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Elegance Brands. "SWAY Energy is one the most innovative products that we've introduced to the market, and we believe fans will not only find it invigorating, but a delicious pick-me-up and alcohol alternative. I would also like to congratulate the Phoenix Suns as they head to the NBA Finals!"

SWAY will be available at all regular season home games throughout the recently transformed Phoenix Suns Arena.

SWAY Energy is made with all-natural ingredients, contains zero sugar, and no artificial flavors. The "better-for-you" beverage combines 160mg of green tea caffeine with the recommended 100% daily value of vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D. SWAY comes in six flavors, including lime, mango, orange, strawberry, passion fruit and watermelon.

"Our goal has always been to showcase emerging brands that resonate well with our fans, and SWAY Energy is the right partner to continue this tradition," said Dan Costello, Chief Revenue Officer and SVP, Business Innovation for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. "We are thrilled about this partnership, which we believe enhances the guest experience and provides the necessary boost to keep fans energized and cheering for their team."

SWAY Energy is available for purchase nationally and online at www.swayenergydrink.com. For more information, visit http://www.elegance-brands.com.

About Elegance Brands, Inc.

Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits, and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka and VOCO canned cocktail.

About the Phoenix Suns

Anchored by the coach-executive tandem of Monty Williams and general manager James Jones and led by two-time All-Star Devin Booker and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, a new chapter of the Phoenix Suns has arrived. The franchise's culture is emphasized by relentless defensive identity and complemented by the "0.5" offensive system predicated on ball and body movement, quick decision-making and unselfish basketball. As Arizona's original professional sports franchise, the Suns have been regarded as one of the most successful NBA franchises on and off the court as leaders positively impacting The Valley. Led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, Suns Legacy Partners, LLC operates the Phoenix Suns, three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Arena at the heart of downtown Phoenix, a venue that recently underwent a $230 million transformation, making it the preeminent destination for sports and entertainment in the southwest.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Elegance Brand's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry, as well as the ongoing effects and uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the marketplace and overall global economy. Elegance Brands encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

