Element 1 and NEXA Capital Team Up to Bring Methanol-Based Hydrogen Generation to the World's Aerospace Sector

Preparing now for hydrogen electric flight, including passenger and cargo vehicles and electric vertical aircraft (EVA) that are quiet, carbon-neutral and cost-effective

Element 1 Corporation announced today that it has entered into a global agreement with NEXA Capital Partners LLC to accelerate the adoption of its methanol-to-hydrogen generators for fuel cell applications in aerospace and particularly electric vertical aircraft. Element 1 and NEXA are combining their expertise, along with NEXA’s capital market access, to hasten the introduction and commercialization of fuel cells for hydrogen powered flight.

Methanol is well known for its properties as a hydrogen carrier because a given volume of methanol carries more recoverable hydrogen fuel than an equivalent volume of liquid hydrogen. Compared to conventional fuels, renewable methanol produced from biomass, wind and other processes cuts carbon dioxide emissions by up to 95%, reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90%, and completely eliminates sulfur oxide and particulate matter emissions.

Element 1 possesses the world’s only scalable methanol-to-hydrogen generator and is the global leader in small-scale to medium-scale solutions for both fuel cell stationary power and fuel cell HD mobility. Its technologies can apply to hydrogen refueling stations (HRS), as well as onboard hydrogen generators (trucks, trains, marine vessels, and, in the near future, aircraft). Element 1’s methanol reforming products are scalable, reliable, and affordable, and are accelerating the adoption of fuel cell solutions globally by solving the “Hydrogen Challenge.”

Dave Edlund, President and CEO of Element 1, said, “Our hydrogen generators, when paired with fuel cells, will improve the performance of EVAs by generating onboard power for propulsion as well as by recharging onboard batteries. Element 1’s solutions, using a hydrogen dense mixture of methanol and water, will significantly extend the range of EVAs beyond what may be typically achieved using onboard compressed hydrogen.” He added, “In addition, most hydrogen today is generated at large-scale production facilities, delivered and stored as a liquified or compressed gas. Element 1 designs hydrogen generators that significantly reduce the cost profile of delivered hydrogen. Lack of affordable hydrogen at the point of use has been one of the most significant factors limiting the growth of the global hydrogen economy. We can now produce hydrogen at low cost on-site at thousands of airports worldwide.”

Captain (ret.) Hank Krakowski, NEXA Principal and Technical Project Lead, observes, “This emerging methanol/hydrogen technology represents a force-multiplier joining the ongoing Sustainable Aviation Fuel initiatives in assisting the aerospace industry to reach its 2050 Sustainability Goals.”

According to Michael Dyment, Managing Partner of NEXA, “Hydrogen-powered electric systems are about to change aviation the same way the jet engine revolutionized air travel 70 years ago. Element 1’s methanol-to-hydrogen technologies will make flying more efficient, more sustainable, and far more affordable. In Element 1, our investment strategy now has a unique technology partner that shares our commitment to a green hydrogen aviation future.”

NEXA and Element 1 will begin moving this technology into the aerospace manufacturing supply chain immediately, and through their newly formed partnership are expected to tap policies and funding from the recently enacted $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (HR 3684). The legislation calls for the development of a sector-by-sector national strategy and roadmap to facilitate a clean hydrogen economy. HR 3684 explicitly mentions methanol as a practical hydrogen-carrier.

About Element 1

Element 1 of Bend, Oregon is a leading developer of small-scale to micro-scale clean energy technologies, including advanced hydrogen generation systems supporting the fuel cell industry. Element 1 has developed innovative products that are scalable, reliable, affordable, and provide flexibility allowing for easy integration into customer solutions. With expertise in small-scale reactor design and membrane-based hydrogen purifiers, Element 1 offers solutions for on-site hydrogen generation (fuel cells, hydrogen refueling, and industrial manufacturing), and mobile (onboard) hydrogen generation (fuel cell electric vehicles). Novel technology is licensed to Element 1 partners, enabling application of technologies across a wide range of products, markets, and applications. For further information go to www.e1na.com.

About NEXA

NEXA Capital Partners, based in Washington, DC provides corporate and strategic financial advisory services and capital investment to the aerospace, transportation, and logistics sectors. NEXA works with outstanding companies and management teams currently positioned to benefit from emerging factors driving sector transformation. NEXA has strategic relationships with all levels of the aerospace sector, from large A&D companies to aviation’s most innovative start-ups.

