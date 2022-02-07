Element 7 Launches Ventura's First Cannabis Retail Express Outlet

PORT HUENEME, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element 7 opened its newest retail cannabis concept store in the heart of Ventura County over the weekend. Located on Channel Islands Blvd, Element 7 Port Hueneme is Element 7's newest dispensary to open in California, and the first retail express outlet in its portfolio.

With a mission of delivering 'Big Brands at Low Prices', Element 7 Port Hueneme is focused on driving robust value at the store, backed by outstanding customer service delivered by retail staff that are robustly trained to understand the needs of local customers and their needs. Element 7's Express model was designed to allow for a grab-and-go cannabis transaction built around the industry's biggest brands with prices that disrupt the market and offer value that the customer isn't getting from other operators.

Element 7 will host its Grand Opening Launch on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 February from 9am to 9pm daily, with ribbon cutting ceremonies to take place at 12noon on February 12. The event will feature a range of promotions, giveaways, limited edition drops, local food vendors, and entertainment through the day. Over 20 brands and partners will have booths at the Opening Launch and the first 100 customers will receive branded glassware from Element 7, along with a range of other benefits from partners.

With market-leading products and a lively premium in-store experience that engages the senses, Element 7 Express Port Hueneme is focused on delivering great value everyday - customers will find leading brands at an average 10-15% discount versus other stores in the region - Element 7 is leveraging its buying relationships across its stores to bring exceptional value to the Ventura County market which it then passes on to customers.

As Robert DiVito, Founder and CEO of Element 7 explains, "We're proud to launch Element 7 Express in Port Hueneme, further expanding our footprint across local communities in California. The menu we have selected for Port Hueneme includes some of the State's leading brands like Jeeter, Wyld, Kiva, Raw Garden, Jungle Boys, Stiiizy, and West Coat Cure, as well as local craft cannabis brands from across California. We're especially proud to deliver on our promise of bringing craft brands like RoadTrip, NuhTopia, Moon Made Farms, and Arcata Fire to Port Hueneme from our operations in Northern California and Humboldt ."

ABOUT ELEMENT 7

Element 7 is California's local cannabis retailer. Element 7 is focused on the emerging and changing cannabis customer and does this by breaking down barriers, addressing industry uncertainty, and proactively working to address and correct industry misinformation. In its newest campaign, Element 7 is focused on encouraging Californian's to get out, stay active, and explore the amazing natural and diverse habitats of California. Explore Your Elements. www.e7ca.com. For more information contact (628) 213 5657.

