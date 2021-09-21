Elevēo : Receives 2021 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Elevēo Schedule Adherence honored for improving customer service technology and improving the customer experience

Elevēo announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Elevēo Schedule Adherence as a 2021 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

“We’re proud Elevēo has been recognized for this award for two consecutive years, this year for our Workforce Management products’ Schedule Adherence solution,” says Barry Williams, Elevēo’s VP of Product and Marketing. “A schedule that optimizes agent staff resources and elevates the customer experience is a carefully charted map; it doesn’t happen by accident. With Elevēo Schedule Adherence, contact center managers and schedulers can make sure their map is being followed - that the right agents are in the right seats at the right times, and their contact center operations stay on-course.”

Elevēo Schedule Adherence provides an interactive adherence history for agents across voice, email, and chat channels. It provides managers with flexibility to configure adherence rules as loosely or precisely as they need, automatically importing data about agent statuses from the contact center platform and calculating each agent’s schedule adherence history. Agent status data is automatically stored in the contact center platform’s database in near real-time, enabling managers to recalculate adherence statistics as often as several times an hour if they so choose.

“Congratulations to Elevēo for being awarded a 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Elevēo Schedule Adherence has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

This 16th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

