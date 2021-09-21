Log in
Elevēo : Receives 2021 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

09/21/2021 | 10:28am EDT
Elevēo Schedule Adherence honored for improving customer service technology and improving the customer experience

Elevēo announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Elevēo Schedule Adherence as a 2021 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005069/en/

2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award for Elevēo Schedule Adherence (Graphic: Business Wire)

2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award for Elevēo Schedule Adherence (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re proud Elevēo has been recognized for this award for two consecutive years, this year for our Workforce Management products’ Schedule Adherence solution,” says Barry Williams, Elevēo’s VP of Product and Marketing. “A schedule that optimizes agent staff resources and elevates the customer experience is a carefully charted map; it doesn’t happen by accident. With Elevēo Schedule Adherence, contact center managers and schedulers can make sure their map is being followed - that the right agents are in the right seats at the right times, and their contact center operations stay on-course.”

Elevēo Schedule Adherence provides an interactive adherence history for agents across voice, email, and chat channels. It provides managers with flexibility to configure adherence rules as loosely or precisely as they need, automatically importing data about agent statuses from the contact center platform and calculating each agent’s schedule adherence history. Agent status data is automatically stored in the contact center platform’s database in near real-time, enabling managers to recalculate adherence statistics as often as several times an hour if they so choose.

Congratulations to Elevēo for being awarded a 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Elevēo Schedule Adherence has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

This 16th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2021 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.

About Elevēo
Elevēo provides effective, simplified solutions for complex contact center problems. Our WFM and WFO tools are specifically designed to elevate commercial contact center operations and processes and are built using modern frameworks and cloud-native technologies that scale & move with your business. Elevēo ® is a registered trademark of ZOOM International.

Visit www.eleveo.com

About CUSTOMER
Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.


© Business Wire 2021
