Elevate Brands : Names Industry Allstar Amedio Palmieri as Chief Supply Chain Officer to Scale Amazon Marketplace Brands

03/16/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Elevate Brands, a leader in acquiring and operating Amazon third-party businesses, today appointed Amedio “Muzzi” Palmieri as its chief supply chain officer. The 30-year industry veteran will be responsible for quickly scaling the Amazon Marketplace brands acquired by Elevate Brands. Fresh off its latest infusion of $55 million in funding, the company recently completed several acquisitions and is on pace to create a dynamic portfolio of 100 category-leading digitally native brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005257/en/

Amedio Palmieri, Chief Supply Chain Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Amedio Palmieri, Chief Supply Chain Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Supply chain proficiency is a crucial component to operating our portfolio of e-commerce brands at scale,” said Ryan Gnesin, CEO of Elevate Brands. “Muzzi is a world-class supply chain veteran who has operated highly complex operations throughout his career. Having him lead our supply chain division is a strong competitive advantage and enables us to continue executing on our accelerated growth strategy.”

Palmieri is a recognized leader in the industry, serving in various leadership roles with IBM, Dell, Ernst & Young, Lenovo and Avnet. He has a successful track record for transforming global supply chain operations profitably and productively. As a Lean Six Sigma Executive Belt, Palmieri is an expert in continuous improvement methodologies and tools, successfully leading global complex transformation initiatives, collaborating to resolve issues and rapidly turning around underperforming operations.

“There is a tremendous opportunity in this burgeoning e-commerce market to build on the Elevate Brands supply chain foundation and expand it to be a competitive advantage,” said Palmieri. “The end result will increase customer value, improve brand health and strengthen business performance.”

Elevate Brands uses a data-driven approach to acquiring businesses, finalizes its underwriting process within 30 days, and deploys its operational strengths immediately upon acquisition to grow its portfolio both locally and globally. As one of the keys to success for an Amazon.com seller, Elevate Brands optimizes the supply chain to scale and support each brand’s long-term growth.

About Elevate Brands

Founded in Q4 2016, Elevate Brands taps into the high-growth Amazon Third Party Seller Marketplace, a $300 billion marketplace that is expected to double in the next five years. Elevate Brands specializes in acquiring, launching and operating leading consumer Amazon brands. Elevate Brands has a global team of industry leaders with headquarters in New York and Austin, Texas. Its broad network of resources provides a unique ability for brands to scale quickly. The company structures its underwriting process to execute quickly, closing the deal within a matter of weeks, not months. The company founders previously built their own brands on Amazon, bringing valuable insight to the challenges that sellers face.


© Business Wire 2021
