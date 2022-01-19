ElevateBio Announces Andrew Sandford Joins as President of ElevateBio BaseCamp

- BaseCamp is ElevateBio’s center of innovation dedicated to cell and gene therapy process development (PD) and cGMP manufacturing

- Andrew Sandford brings over 20 years of extensive experience scaling PD and manufacturing operations, long-term strategic partnerships, and company building

ElevateBio, LLC (ElevateBio), a technology-driven company focused on powering transformative cell and gene therapies, today announced that Andrew Sandford has joined as President of ElevateBio BaseCamp, Inc., a purpose-built center of innovation dedicated to process innovation, process sciences, and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing capabilities. Andrew brings over 20 years of experience in building, operating, and leading life science technology and manufacturing companies and will continue to extend the ElevateBio BaseCamp process development and manufacturing platform to foster strategic partnerships in the field of cell and gene therapy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005273/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“As we continue to scale our broad R&D and technology portfolio as well as our manufacturing operations, we are thrilled to have Andrew join us to meet the needs of a growing number of strategic partners focused on process development and GMP manufacturing for viral vectors and cell therapies,” said David Hallal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ElevateBio. “Andrew’s insights from both large multinational and startup biotech companies coupled with his experiences in leading business expansion and large scale operations will be critical as we grow and open new possibilities for our partners. He will be working alongside my fellow co-founder Mitchell Finer, Ph.D., who will be dedicating his time entirely as our President of R&D and CEO of Life Edit, our wholly owned gene editing company, to advance our enabling technologies and our internal development efforts to bring important therapies to patients.”

“I am excited to work with a team of pioneers to transform the way cell and gene therapies are discovered, developed, and manufactured – whether they are ElevateBio’s own therapeutics or those of its partners,” said Andrew Sandford, newly named President of ElevateBio BaseCamp. “I look forward to deploying my expertise to further expand BaseCamp’s capabilities and its reach to unlock the immense potential of cellular and genetic medicines.”

Andrew has helped develop innovative health technologies, as well as worked in several leadership roles to oversee the successful implementation of strategic business development, marketing, and manufacturing operations. Notably, as Global Vice President of Business Development, Biologics for Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), his teams were responsible for driving revenue expansion, enabling the transformation of Catalent to a global biologics services provider. Prior to Catalent, Andrew held various leadership positions at Selexis Inc., Lonza Corporation, and Dow Chemical Company, creating strategic value through global business and licensing opportunities and increasing business unit profitability. Most recently, Andrew was an Executive in Residence for Anzu Partners, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of VREX Therapeutics, and Founder, Inventor, and Managing Director of Arthropod Biosciences. He received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

About ElevateBio:

ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power the development of transformative cell and gene therapies today and for many decades to come. The company has assembled industry-leading talent, built state-of-the-art facilities, and integrated diverse technology platforms, including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and protein, vector, and cellular engineering, necessary to drive innovation and commercialization of cellular and genetic medicines. In addition, BaseCamp is a purpose-built facility offering process innovation, process sciences, and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing capabilities. Through BaseCamp and its enabling technologies, ElevateBio is focused on growing its collaborations with industry partners while also developing its own portfolio of cellular and genetic medicines. ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are redefining what it means to be a technology company in the world of drug development, blurring the line between technology and healthcare.

ElevateBio BaseCamp is located in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit us at www.elevate.bio, or follow Elevate on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005273/en/