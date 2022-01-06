ElevateBio to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ElevateBio, LLC, a technology-driven company focused on powering transformative cell and gene therapies, today announced it will present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference to be held virtually January 10-13, 2022.

David Hallal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a virtual format on January 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which will be accessible to registered conference attendees.

About ElevateBio:

ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power the development of transformative cell and gene therapies today and for many decades to come. ElevateBio has assembled industry-leading talent, built world-class facilities, and integrated diverse technology platforms necessary to drive innovation and commercialization of cell, gene, and regenerative therapies. ElevateBio has built a technology stack, including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells, and protein, viral, and cellular engineering, that can be leveraged across the entire portfolio and by strategic partners. In addition, BaseCamp is a purpose-built facility offering process innovation, process sciences, and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing capabilities. Through BaseCamp and its enabling technologies, ElevateBio is focused on growing its collaborations with industry partners while also developing its own portfolio of cellular and genetic medicines. ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are redefining what it means to be a technology company in the world of drug development, blurring the line between technology and healthcare.

ElevateBio is located in Waltham, MA. Visit us at www.elevate.bio, or follow ElevateBio on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005331/en/