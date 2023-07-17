STORY: An experimental Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly has shown to significantly slow the progression from the brain-wasting and deadly disease.

That's according to researchers on Monday, who said the treatment can slow progression of the illness by about a third, but that rate doubles to 60% if the drug is taken when patients are only mildly impaired.

New trial data for the drug donanemab showed less robust results for older, later-stage patients, as well as those with higher levels of a protein called tau.

The president of neuroscience at Eli Lilly said the findings underscore that "earlier detection and diagnosis can really change the trajectory of this disease."

Here we see a healthy brain shrinking to an Alzheimer's brain.

The results of Eli Lilly's study, which involved more than 1,700 patients, were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Amsterdam.

But the study also showed that the drug carries risks.

Brain swelling, a known side effect, occurred in more than 40% of patients with a genetic predisposition to develop Alzheimer's.

The company had previously reported that 24% of the overall donanemab treatment group had brain swelling.

Brain bleeding occurred in 31% of the donanemab group and about 14% of the placebo group.

And - researchers said the deaths of three trial patients were linked to the treatment.

But the clinical success of donanemab would be a game-changer.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Eli Lilly expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decide by the end of this year whether to approve donanemab.