Eli Lilly to focus on selling COVID-19 antibody drug combination

April 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday
it had a revised agreement with the U.S. government for its
COVID-19 antibody drug, bamlanivimab, which will now be sold in
combination with another therapy.
Concerns over the impact on the drug's efficacy from rapidly
spreading coronavirus variants that are resistant to the drug
when administered alone led to the U.S. government stopping
distribution of the therapy last month.
Lilly and the U.S. government have agreed to modify their
existing agreement to enable the supply of etesevimab to
complement doses of bamlanivimab the U.S. government had already
purchased, the drugmaker said.
The earlier supply agreement for bamlanivimab has been
terminated and cancels the remaining 350,856 doses of
bamlanivimab that were scheduled to be delivered by the end of
March 2021.
