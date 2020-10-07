Log in
Eli Lilly to seek U.S. emergency use for COVID-19 treatment

10/07/2020 | 11:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co is seeking emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment and expects to have one million doses available in the fourth quarter, the drugmaker said.

The drug, LY-CoV555, which had helped cut hospitalization and emergency room visits for COVID-19 patients in a trial in September, showed similar results in combination with another antibody treatment from the company in new data reported on Wednesday.

Several drugmakers are testing antibody treatments in COVID-19 patients, looking to prevent symptoms from progressing.

None of these drugs are yet authorized for emergency use in the United States, but an experimental two-antibody combination under development by Regeneron was among the treatments given to U.S. President Donald Trump for his COVID-19 infection.

In a total of 268 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, nearly 1% given Lilly's combination therapy had to be hospitalized, compared with 5.8% on a placebo.

The combination therapy also met the trial main goal of significantly reducing the amount of virus 11 days after treatment, compared with a placebo, Lilly said. The treatment also reduced viral levels at day three and day seven.

"On first look, we think the data seem modestly better than the monotherapy data (in September)," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen.

Lilly said it would seek the FDA's nod for emergency use of the combination therapy in November, once additional safety data is available and enough doses are made.

The company expects 100,000 doses of LY-CoV555 to be available in October and about 50,000 doses of the combination therapy in the fourth quarter this year.

Lilly's shares were up 2% in morning trading.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 3.65% 148.97 Delayed Quote.9.66%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 1.25% 589.5 Delayed Quote.54.91%
