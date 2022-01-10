Log in
Eli Manning Joins Brand Velocity Partners

01/10/2022 | 06:31am EST
Brand Velocity Partners (BVP), a private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing consumer businesses, today announced that two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning has joined the firm as a Partner. Manning, a proven leader on the field and a savvy investor and brand-builder off it, will be involved in all aspects of the firm, including supporting its growth, sourcing new investment opportunities, and enhancing the value of its portfolio companies.

“After getting to know the BVP team, understanding their core values, and seeing their differentiated approach first-hand, I recognized that BVP is a challenger brand among private equity firms,” said Manning. “I’m excited to partner with a group of professionals who truly want to make a positive impact on the world while driving growth, brand value, and employee engagement across our companies.”

BVP grows companies through better marketing execution, a people-focused approach, and professionalized management. Manning was first introduced to BVP as an investor before later becoming a brand ambassador for BVP-owned BBQGuys.

“Eli has made an incredibly positive impact with his involvement as an investor in BBQGuys,” said Steve Lebowitz, founding and managing partner at BVP. “We are thrilled that he decided to apply his entrepreneurial spirit, heart, and drive to help us and our portfolio companies reach our full potential.”

“Having had the privilege of bringing athletes together across various business ventures throughout my career in sports and entertainment, Eli truly stands out as a proven leader, fast learner, and dedicated teammate,” said Drew Sheinman, BVP founding partner. “We know from his playing career that once he commits to something, he is all in, and we are honored that he has chosen BVP as a platform on which to build his post-football business career.”

At the core of BVP’s philosophy is an emphasis on investing in people. Through its “Share the Gains” program, an industry first, BVP’s team dedicates a portion of their total carried interest pool in every investment to the non-management employees so that they participate in the financial success which they were instrumental in creating.

“The team at BVP recognizes that while financial capital is a commodity, human capital is not. Eli’s shared enthusiasm for supporting employees of our portfolio companies makes him a perfect fit for what we’re striving to achieve,” said BVP founding partner Austin Ramos. “Share the Gains is just one example of how we bring that ethos to life and we look forward to working with Eli, our business partners, and our investors to change how the world views private equity.”

About Brand Velocity Partners

Brand Velocity Partners (BVP) is an innovative private equity firm focused on investing in businesses that are well-positioned to benefit from its operational expertise, deep in-house marketing resources, and thoughtful approach toward human capital. BVP has deep strategic partnerships with specialty brand marketing agencies that develop and execute marketing plans across BVP investments. Portfolio companies also leverage BVP's vast sports and entertainment networks to create accretive partnerships with athletes, teams, leagues, celebrities and other businesses. In addition, BVP recognizes the worth of all portfolio company employees, each of whom is valued and critically important to BVP’s continued, collective success. In recognition, the firm dedicates 10% of its total carried interest pool (i.e., its primary means of compensation as investment managers) in every investment to the non-management team employees. This is the Share the Gains program, which ensures that all employees of its portfolio companies share in the benefits from the firm’s united efforts. To learn more about BVP, its portfolio companies, and its innovative growth strategies, please visit www.brandvelocitypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2022
