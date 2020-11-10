Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elicio Therapeutics : Announces Poster Presentation at 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 06:06am EST

Elicio Therapeutics, a next generation immunotherapy company, today announced virtual poster presentations for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) Annual Meeting November 9-14, 2020. The presentations will update progress in two IND-ready programs demonstrating the broad application of Elicio’s Amphiphile Platform, one for a protein subunit vaccine for COVID-19; the other targeting the seven mutations commonly present in KRAS driven cancers, approximately 25% of all human solid tumors.

Presentation Details:

Posters Online (access on SITC website): November 11 to November 14, 09:00 - 17:00 EST
Poster Q&A: November 11 at 17:15 – 17:45 EST & November 13 at 16:40–17:10 EST

Poster 1 Title: Lymph node-targeted AMP-vaccine enables tumor-directed mKRAS-specific immune responses with potent polyfunctional and cytolytic activity. Abstract Number: 479

Authors: Martin Steinbuck, PhD; Lochana Seenappa, MS; PhD; Peter C. DeMuth, PhD;

Synopsis:

  • ELI-002 components (AMP-mKRAS peptide antigens and AMP-CpG) are effectively delivered to lymph nodes where they are efficiently delivered to innate immune cells
  • ELI-002 induces potent mKRAS-specific T cells after vaccination in mice; comparator vaccines composed of conventional peptides and adjuvants produce no detectable T cell responses
  • ELI-002-induced T cells are highly functional, producing multiple effector cytokines upon stimulation directly ex vivo
  • ELI-002-induced T cells demonstrate cytolytic activity against mKRAS-presenting target cells in vivo

Poster 2 Title: A lymph-node targeted amphiphile vaccine induces potent cellular and humoral immunity to SARS-CoV-2. Abstract Number: 723

Authors: Martin Steinbuck, PhD; Lochana Seenappa, MS; Aniela Jakubowski; Lisa K. McNeil, PhD; Christopher M. Haqq, MD, PhD; Peter C. DeMuth, PhD;

Synopsis:

  • ELI-005 (Spike RBD + AMP-CpG) induced highly potent T cell and antibody immunity specific to SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD
  • Polyfunctional cytokine secreting T cell responses were detected directly ex vivo in blood, spleen, and lung tissues; ELI-005 generated response frequencies significantly higher than those induced by Alum or soluble CpG comparator groups
  • ELI-005-induced neutralizing antibody responses were observed at levels significantly higher than found in convalescent human patient samples
  • Vaccination with AMP-CpG in ELI-005 allowed for 10x dose reduction of RBD protein antigen without any decrease in the magnitude or functionality of induced T cell or neutralizing antibody responses
  • ELI-005 produced enhanced T cell and antibody responses in aged mice, exceeding those generated by Alum or soluble CpG adjuvanted vaccines

Elicio’s posters will also be made available on the News section of Elicio’s website.

About the Amphiphile Platform

The Elicio Amphiphile platform enables precise targeting and delivery of immunogens and cell-therapy activators directly to the lymphatic system, the “brain center” of the immune response, to significantly amplify and enhance the body’s own system of defenses, defeat solid and hematologic cancers, and prevent their recurrence. Once in the lymph nodes, Amphiphile immunotherapies are taken up by antigen presenting cells (APC’s) to orchestrate signaling to natural or engineered immune cells in order to maximize therapeutic immune responses to disease. This strategy has been used to improve the activity of immunostimulatory agents, antigens, adjuvants, and cell-therapies that generate little to no response when used in the conventional forms. By precisely targeting these immunotherapies to the lymph nodes, Amphiphiles can unlock their full potential to generate and amplify anti-tumor immune responses. This substantially enhanced anti-tumor functionality and long-term protective memory may someday unlock the full potential of the immune response to eliminate cancer.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics is advancing the Amphiphile technology across immunotherapy platforms to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. By combining expertise in materials science, immunology, and immuno-oncology, Elicio is engineering potent Amphiphile immunotherapies that precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node targeted cell therapy activators, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers and infectious diseases. Elicio’s lead Amphiphile vaccine targeting all KRAS-driven cancers will begin initial patient studies in solid tumor patients in early 2021. The Amphiphile platform emerged from laboratories of Darrell Irvine, Howard Hughes Investigator and Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Koch Institute of Integrative Cancer Research at MIT. For more information, please visit https://elicio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aWESTPAC BANKING : Appendix 3Y - John McFarlane
PU
06:17aADB Approves Policy Framework for Exposure Exchanges with Multilateral Development Banks
PU
06:17aALLERGY THERAPEUTICS : Notice of Meeting
PU
06:16aTIMELINE : Huawei feeling the heat as it eyes Honor sale
RE
06:16aACORN INCOME FUND : Dividend Announcement
PR
06:16aENDOMINES : postpones the disclosure of Business review report Q3-2020
AQ
06:16aPOINT3 SECURITY : Introduces Talent Screening Service to Assess, Identify and Upskill Top Cybersecurity Talent
BU
06:15aADIDAS : cautious for year end as pandemic returns
RE
06:15aInvestment firms must ensure they are taking all necessary steps to deliver the best possible outcome for consumers
PU
06:15aStatistical Press Release – Sector Tables – 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Westfield owner Unibail's shareholders reject right..
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
5ANALYSIS: Vaccine news may weaken need for U.S. stimulus, but help still needed - investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group