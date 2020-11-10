Elicio Therapeutics : Announces Poster Presentation at 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Elicio Therapeutics, a next generation immunotherapy company, today announced virtual poster presentations for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) Annual Meeting November 9-14, 2020. The presentations will update progress in two IND-ready programs demonstrating the broad application of Elicio’s Amphiphile Platform, one for a protein subunit vaccine for COVID-19; the other targeting the seven mutations commonly present in KRAS driven cancers, approximately 25% of all human solid tumors.

Presentation Details:

Posters Online (access on SITC website): November 11 to November 14, 09:00 - 17:00 EST

Poster Q&A: November 11 at 17:15 – 17:45 EST & November 13 at 16:40–17:10 EST

Poster 1 Title: Lymph node-targeted AMP-vaccine enables tumor-directed mKRAS-specific immune responses with potent polyfunctional and cytolytic activity. Abstract Number: 479

Authors: Martin Steinbuck, PhD; Lochana Seenappa, MS; PhD; Peter C. DeMuth, PhD;

Synopsis:

ELI-002 components (AMP-mKRAS peptide antigens and AMP-CpG) are effectively delivered to lymph nodes where they are efficiently delivered to innate immune cells

ELI-002 induces potent mKRAS-specific T cells after vaccination in mice; comparator vaccines composed of conventional peptides and adjuvants produce no detectable T cell responses

ELI-002-induced T cells are highly functional, producing multiple effector cytokines upon stimulation directly ex vivo

ELI-002-induced T cells demonstrate cytolytic activity against mKRAS-presenting target cells in vivo

Poster 2 Title: A lymph-node targeted amphiphile vaccine induces potent cellular and humoral immunity to SARS-CoV-2. Abstract Number: 723

Authors: Martin Steinbuck, PhD; Lochana Seenappa, MS; Aniela Jakubowski; Lisa K. McNeil, PhD; Christopher M. Haqq, MD, PhD; Peter C. DeMuth, PhD;

Synopsis:

ELI-005 (Spike RBD + AMP-CpG) induced highly potent T cell and antibody immunity specific to SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD

Polyfunctional cytokine secreting T cell responses were detected directly ex vivo in blood, spleen, and lung tissues; ELI-005 generated response frequencies significantly higher than those induced by Alum or soluble CpG comparator groups

ELI-005-induced neutralizing antibody responses were observed at levels significantly higher than found in convalescent human patient samples

Vaccination with AMP-CpG in ELI-005 allowed for 10x dose reduction of RBD protein antigen without any decrease in the magnitude or functionality of induced T cell or neutralizing antibody responses

ELI-005 produced enhanced T cell and antibody responses in aged mice, exceeding those generated by Alum or soluble CpG adjuvanted vaccines

Elicio’s posters will also be made available on the News section of Elicio’s website.

About the Amphiphile Platform

The Elicio Amphiphile platform enables precise targeting and delivery of immunogens and cell-therapy activators directly to the lymphatic system, the “brain center” of the immune response, to significantly amplify and enhance the body’s own system of defenses, defeat solid and hematologic cancers, and prevent their recurrence. Once in the lymph nodes, Amphiphile immunotherapies are taken up by antigen presenting cells (APC’s) to orchestrate signaling to natural or engineered immune cells in order to maximize therapeutic immune responses to disease. This strategy has been used to improve the activity of immunostimulatory agents, antigens, adjuvants, and cell-therapies that generate little to no response when used in the conventional forms. By precisely targeting these immunotherapies to the lymph nodes, Amphiphiles can unlock their full potential to generate and amplify anti-tumor immune responses. This substantially enhanced anti-tumor functionality and long-term protective memory may someday unlock the full potential of the immune response to eliminate cancer.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics is advancing the Amphiphile technology across immunotherapy platforms to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. By combining expertise in materials science, immunology, and immuno-oncology, Elicio is engineering potent Amphiphile immunotherapies that precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node targeted cell therapy activators, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers and infectious diseases. Elicio’s lead Amphiphile vaccine targeting all KRAS-driven cancers will begin initial patient studies in solid tumor patients in early 2021. The Amphiphile platform emerged from laboratories of Darrell Irvine, Howard Hughes Investigator and Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Koch Institute of Integrative Cancer Research at MIT. For more information, please visit https://elicio.com.

