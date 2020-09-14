Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elion Partners : Acquires Last-Mile Industrial Distribution Asset in Southern California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Acquisition marks Elion’s official entry into the West Coast real estate market

Real estate investment firm Elion Partners has acquired a 110,663-square-foot last-mile industrial distribution asset located at 1111 Pioneer Way in El Cajon, California, a submarket 15 miles east of central San Diego.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005626/en/

Elion Partners acquires a 110,663-square-foot last-mile industrial distribution asset located at 1111 Pioneer Way in El Cajon, California (Photo: Business Wire)

Elion Partners acquires a 110,663-square-foot last-mile industrial distribution asset located at 1111 Pioneer Way in El Cajon, California (Photo: Business Wire)

The $16.3 million acquisition marks the firm’s official entry into the West Coast real estate market. The firm announced its expansion to the West Coast in April with the addition of James Lambert as its Senior Managing Director of Industrial Investments. Lambert joined the firm from Amazon Logistics and is heading its acquisitions in the region.

“The supply-constrained nature of El Cajon along with the close proximity to roof tops and the building’s attributes lends itself well to our last-mile investment strategy,” said Lambert. “We look forward to continuing the expansion of Elion’s logistics portfolio across the West Coast.”

Elion’s investment vehicles hold an existing portfolio of last-mile logistics real estate. The firm plans to continue to pursue an investment strategy focused on first, middle and last-mile logistics real estate, targeting strategic infill locations in high growth urban markets throughout the country.

“We have continued to see demand for logistics real estate space both from e-commerce and non-e-commerce tenants throughout the crisis,” said Lambert. “This continues to apply upward pressure on rents as tenants compete to locate near large population centers.”

Elion sold a portfolio of 12 last-mile distribution assets representing 700,000 square feet in South Florida last month. The firm aggregated the portfolio through one-off off-market transactions throughout 2018 and 2019. As a vertically integrated firm, Elion owns and operates logistics assets in closed-end fund structures and permanent capital vehicles. The firm is a minority-owned registered investment adviser.

About Elion Partners

Elion Partners is a real estate investment firm and a minority-owned registered investment adviser1. As a vertically integrated platform, Elion is both a fiduciary and operator, managing more than $1.5 billion in real estate assets through closed-end funds and permanent capital investment vehicles. Since its founding in 2010, principals of Elion invest personal capital in each of the firm’s funds to ensure the utmost alignment of interests and transparency with its partners. http://elionpartners.com/

1 Elion is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (the “Advisers Act”). Registration as an investment adviser with the SEC or with any state securities authority does not imply a certain level of skill or training.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aBALL AEROSPACE : Selected by NASA for Three Studies to Develop Future Sustainable Land Imaging Technologies
PR
11:02aCapital for Colleagues plc - Holding in Company
PR
11:02aLAZARUS NATURALS : Launches New Line of CBD Dog Treats and Tinctures for Pet Owners Seeking Natural Solutions
BU
11:02aCBRS Alliance Celebrates One Year of OnGo™ Commercial Availability
BU
11:02aAMS : and vivo Deepen Cooperation and Lead the New Trend of Smart Phone Development for the Android Market
BU
11:01aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - TD Bank Group Executive to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference/
PR
11:01aWarehouse Exchange Finalizes Exclusive Deal with Utah Inland Port Authority
PR
11:01aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : The TD Charitable Foundation Provides $4.9 Million to Address Growing Rental Burden Crisis
PR
11:01aBNY MELLON : Appoints Robin Vince as Vice Chair and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure
PR
11:01aKey Trends in Mergers & Acquisitions Insurance Highlighted in Decade-Long Study from Liberty Mutual Insurance
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Nvidia's Arm deal sparks quick backlash in chip industry
4NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE module with built-in sensors help..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : European healthcare stocks hit by Trump drug order

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group