Elior Group: Availability of Documents and Information for the Annual Shareholder's Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting) of February 28, 2022

The annual shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary meeting) of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) – whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris - will take place on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at centre de conférence Verso, 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris.

The statutory notice of meeting (in French only) was published in France’s official legal journal (BALO) on January 19, 2022.

In addition, in accordance with the applicable regulations, the statutory notice of meeting which includes the agenda, proposes resolutions and information on how to participate in and vote at the Meeting – are available for consultation since January 19, 2022, on the Company’s website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting).

The information on total number of voting rights and shares in the capital on the date of the statutory notice of meeting is available on the Company’s website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting), from today’s date.

All the documents and information relating to the annual shareholders’ meeting are made available to shareholders at the Company’s head office at 9-11 allée de l’Arche – 92032 Paris La Défense Cedex, France, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult Company’s dedicated page of the website that may be updated, in order to give details, as the case may be, on final conditions to attend the Meeting depending on the health and legal restrictions.

Subject to the limits and timeframes provided for in the applicable laws and regulations, shareholders may ask that these documents be sent directly to them by submitting a written request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, either by post (BNP Paribas Securities Services – Service Assemblées Générales – CTO Assemblées Générales – Les Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère – 93761 Pantin Cedex – France), or by fax (+33 (0)1 40 14 58 90).

