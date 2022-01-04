Elisa Zurlini Joins Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance as Head of Transactional Liability Claims

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Elisa Zurlini has been named Head of Transactional Liability Claims.

“As our Transactional Liability portfolio continues to grow steadily, we continue to expand our claims and underwriting team in North America and around the globe, and it is my pleasure to welcome Elisa to our leadership team,” said Robert Underhill, Global Head of Transactional Liability, BHSI.

“Elisa has extensive experience handling high-exposure transactional liability insurance claims. Her expertise, coupled with our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy, will fuel consistently excellent claims handling for our transactional liability customers,” said Rachel Simon, SVP, Claims, BHSI.

Elisa comes to BHSI with 15 years of transactional liability claims experience at AIG, where she was most recently Assistant Vice President, Financial Institutions/M&A Group. Prior to AIG she was New York Managing Partner at Donovan Hatem LLP and a practicing litigation and trial attorney for more than a decade. She received her law degree from Western Michigan University Law School and bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University. Elisa will be based in New York and can be reached at Elisa.Zurlini@bhspecialty.com or at +1 347-404-2308.

BHSI underwrites a broad range of Transactional Liability products, including Representations & Warranties Insurance, Tax Insurance, Contingent Liability Insurance and Class Action Settlement Insurance for companies around the globe.

BHSI underwrites a broad range of Transactional Liability products, including Representations & Warranties Insurance, Tax Insurance, Contingent Liability Insurance and Class Action Settlement Insurance for companies around the globe.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance.

