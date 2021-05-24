Elise Stefanik : Stefanik Sends Letter to U.S. Trade Representative Urging Enforcement of USMCA Dairy Provisions

Washington, DC - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik today sent a letter to the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, encouraging USTR to fully enforce dairy provisions in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. Canada's allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas undermines the ability of U.S. dairy farmers to access a large portion of the Canadian dairy market.

Congresswoman Stefanik previously led the House efforts to urge USTR to ensure that Canada was abiding by the spirit of the USMCA as it relates to their dairy obligations. The USMCA went into effect on July 1st, 2020.

'North country dairy farmers deserve the market access they were promised as part of the USMCA signing. The USTR must ensure that our Canadian counterparts are abiding by their part of the agreement, and I will continue to work with the administration to ensure these commitments are fully upheld.'

