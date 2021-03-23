Elite Cybersecurity Researcher Amit Serper Joins Guardicore Labs

Founder of the NotPetya Ransomware Vaccine Joins Guardicore Research Team to Identify Advanced Attacks and Campaigns

Guardicore, the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market, today announced that Amit Serper has joined the Guardicore Labs cyber research team as Area VP of Security Research for North America. In this role, Serper will be conducting cutting edge research into the latest tactics and techniques used by today’s most sophisticated attackers to improve Guardicore threat hunting and detection capabilities and help keep customers protected. Serper today unveiled his first research with Guardicore Labs - demonstrating how the Purple Fox rootkit now propagates as a worm.

“Amit is one of the industry’s most respected security researchers and we’re very excited to have him join the team. His work on identifying some of the world’s most sophisticated ransomware has helped countless businesses minimize risk,” said Ofri Ziv, Head of Guardicore Labs and VP of Research, Guardicore. “Amit’s contributions to the InfoSec community have had a long-lasting impact on enterprise security. We look forward to collaborating with him to help companies protect their critical assets.”

Prior to joining Guardicore, Serper served as VP, Security Strategy and Principal Security Researcher for Cybereason. During his time at Cybereason, Serper was responsible for leading the research team and collaborating with the product and global security practice teams to provide the best security value possible for customers. Serper led groundbreaking research on some of the world’s most devastating cyber campaigns, including the identification of a vaccine for the massive NotPetya ransomware outbreak that cost global businesses billions of dollars in damages. He was also instrumental in the discovery and dismantling of Operation Soft Cell, a global APT campaign targeting telecommunications providers.

“As the recent SolarWinds attack campaign demonstrates, today’s attack landscape has vastly expanded as attackers look to exploit cloud environments, supply chain partners, applications and more. As the sophistication of attacks increase, Guardicore’s unique approach to micro-segmentation helps customers rapidly deploy Zero Trust architectures that directly address the TTPs of today’s most sophisticated attackers,” said Serper. “Guardicore and its excellent team of researchers take a fundamentally different approach from most security research teams. By focusing on the critical techniques that attackers utilize to access an organization’s crown jewels, Guardicore is able to identify advanced campaigns and disrupt them before they cause damage to customers. I’m excited to join what has rapidly become one of InfoSec’s most elite research teams.”

Guardicore Labs is a global research team consisting of hackers, cybersecurity researchers and industry experts that publishes cybersecurity research and provides deep analysis, insights and response methodologies to the latest cyber threats. Research from Guardicore Labs helps shape the product direction of the company’s micro-segmentation platform Guardicore Centra, developing new capabilities to stop the latest hacker techniques for lateral movement.

Guardicore Labs has been responsible for the development of Infection Monkey - the industry leading open source breach and attack simulation tool - and has identified several malicious campaigns and vulnerabilities that attackers exploit, including:

