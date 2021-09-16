Log in
Elite HRT : Publishes Guide on Hormone Therapy Preparation

09/16/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
This resource details how to approach this innovative new lifestyle treatment

Elite HRT, a leading force in hormone replacement therapy wellness, has just published guidance on how to approach this treatment. Medically reviewed by Regulatory Affairs Specialist Camille Frecking, this detailed article offers helpful information on where to go for HRT treatments, what varieties of them exist, and what to expect from life post-treatment.

Hormone Replacement Therapy is widely available, including at standard medical offices, however some of these practitioners are not as knowledgeable on the process as specialized clinics are. These clinics, such as Elite HRT, are able to provide individualized plans to help best work with your body and meet your needs, by using the most up-to-date methods available. However, you should recognize that these specialists will not have the same understanding of your medical history as your primary care provider, so it will be essential to convey that history to your HRT specialist.

Completing a medical history form is the first step of approaching HRT, as your prescribers need as much information about your body when issuing treatments. This means both family history and your own history of conditions, medications, surgeries, and more. With that information a hormone test can be done by a local laboratory where some blood will be drawn to understand your individual makeup. At Elite HRT, males are tested for estradiol, PSA, DHEA, testosterone, thyroid profile, and IGF-1. Females receive a similar test looking for estradiol, progesterone, DHEA, both free and total testosterone, thyroid profile, and IGF-1. The results of this test will allow the examiner to understand both the balance and levels of your hormones, to detect if treatments will help.

As the treatment advances, users should expect to be making follow-up appointments with their specialists to monitor changes. Hormone replacement therapy is a collaborative process between an individual and a practitioner in which the patient will explain how the hormones have been affecting them so their balance can be adjusted as needed. It is not a one-size-fits-all treatment, which is why specialists are advised to fine tune hormone balances as needed. Additionally, users should expect taking additional medications alongside HRT including estrogen blockers and human chorionic gonadotropin which help prevent side effects.

While this information may sound intimidating, Elite HRT explains that this process is similar to the beginning of all medications, where an individual and a medically-trained expert discuss symptoms and potential remedies. It is not as daunting as it may appear at first blush, and can instead lead to improved quality of life through proper hormonal balance.

About Elite HRT:

Elite HRT is a telemedicine firm led by a network of physicians specializing in hormone replacement therapies. With unique approaches to HRT, TRT, HGH, and more, Elite HRT works to tailor solutions uniquely created for specific patients, all at affordable rates. Those wanting to learn more and contact Elite HRT can visit https://www.elitehrt.com/ and submit a contact request form with background information today.


© Business Wire 2021
