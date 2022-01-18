Log in
EliteHRT Releases Study on L-Carnitine and its effect on Weight Loss

01/18/2022 | 12:02pm EST
EliteHRT, a professional wellness provider, released a recent study on how L-Carnitine is better for losing weight and for the body overall.

EliteHRT recently released new information and research on how L-carnitine can help improve weight loss goals. L-carnitine helps to burn fat in the body for energy which is an essential component of weight loss. The research and blog take customers step by step through how the supplement works and how the vitamin streamlines the overall weight loss process.

L-Carnitine is used to help cells break down fats to be used as energy in the body. To get weight loss results, you need to be at a caloric deficit and burn fat molecules. Most of the energy your body makes is from carbohydrates like sugars from grains and fruits. However, when the body is done burning off the available sugars it starts to break down the fats instead for energy.

When the body begins to break down fats is when you may begin to see a change in your weight or the way your body looks. L-carnitine helps with this process and that is one of the reasons it can assist you in losing weight. Since L-carnitine can stimulate the breakdown of fat it may aid in weight loss and fat loss.

The research found by EliteHRT goes in-depth into how L-Cartatine can assist most people. It covers how it is not a cure to weight loss, but assistance to quicken results. People still are in need of eating healthy and getting exercise, but L-Cartatine can take care of aiding in heart health, fertility, energy levels, and weight loss. These are just some of the areas that L-carnitine may help to support.

The research and blog can be found on the EliteHRT website and blog page. A majority of research alongside this current piece will be on the site for everyone to read and learn more about.

If customers are considering adding L-Cartatine into their daily lives, reach out to EliteHRT to determine if it is the right choice for you. There may also be other options that may help to address certain symptoms as well. An Elite HRT consultant will work to create a personalized care plan to get the exact benefits each specific body needs.

Contact EliteHRT to get started today.

About EliteHRT

EliteHRT has been a leading anti-aging and wellness provider since 2013. We offer not only on-site consultations but also through means of telecommunications known as Telemedicine. Elite HRT offers years of medical expertise and a proven approach for patients looking to receive quality medical care without boundaries. Elite HRT is exceptionally attentive to all the details that make a difference to your health, wellness, and success. All treatments are customized to suit the personal needs and goals of each individual. The focus is on you.


© Business Wire 2022
