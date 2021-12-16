Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial over Theranos draws to close

12/16/2021 | 11:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Theranos founder Holmes arrives to attend her fraud trial at federal court in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) - Prosecutors are scheduled to begin their final arguments in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Thursday and will urge jurors to convict the blood testing startup founder of fraud.

Holmes, 37, is on trial in San Jose, California, in a case that has shed light on Theranos' failed endeavor to revolutionize lab testing with small machines that used only a few drops of blood.

Theranos was once valued at $9 billion and vaulted Holmes to Silicon Valley fame. Wealthy private investors including media mogul Rupert Murdoch invested millions in the company after meeting with the founder who was known for her Steve Jobs-like black turtleneck.

Prosecutors allege Holmes lied to those investors and retail customers, including by overstating what Theranos machines were capable of and the accuracy of its tests. She faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy.

Testifying in her own defense, Holmes has said she did not intend to mislead anyone, and that the company's laboratory directors were responsible for ensuring test accuracy.

Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles starting in 2015 that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate. Holmes was indicted in 2018.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in San Jose, Calif.; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.65% 931.4 Delayed Quote.26.80%
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 8.10% 32.73 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FOX CORPORATION 1.33% 36.725 Delayed Quote.24.48%
S&P 500 -0.09% 4703.74 Delayed Quote.25.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aStampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
RE
11:56aWorld shares climb higher on central bank announcements
RE
11:52aPandemic have-a-go investors force shake-up in UK wealth market
RE
11:51aU.S. says it hopes for arms control talks "soon" with China
RE
11:47aBiden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit into law -White House
RE
11:47aUK COVID-19 cases hit record high for second day
RE
11:45aElizabeth Holmes' fraud trial over Theranos draws to close
RE
11:45aMorgan Stanley increases parental leave in employee benefits overhaul - memo
RE
11:42aOil futures extend gains, u.s. crude up $2 a barrel
RE
11:40aNetherlands' Borrowing Needs Expected at EUR74.5 Billion in 2022, DSTA Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
2U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
3Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
4BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge
5HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS