Elizabeth II: ad vitam aeternam

In the grandstand at the platinum jubilee ceremony, we are likely to find the one desperately waiting for a seat to open up (her son Charles, here, taking a nosedive), the one who would rather hold illegal parties in Buckingham than Downing Street (Boris Johnson, here, with his favorite drink in hand), and the charmingly smiling, always impeccably coiffed, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

But the youngsters can wait, Elizabeth II is flirting with immortality. The proof is in the endless list of celebrities born the same year as her, who have already crossed over to the other side.





