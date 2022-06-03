Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Elizabeth II: ad vitam aeternam

06/03/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

70 years of reign and still here! On Thursday, millions of British people hailed the longevity of Queen Elizabeth II, as she stepped on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace.

In the grandstand at the platinum jubilee ceremony, we are likely to find the one desperately waiting for a seat to open up (her son Charles, here, taking a nosedive), the one who would rather hold illegal parties in Buckingham than Downing Street (Boris Johnson, here, with his favorite drink in hand), and the charmingly smiling, always impeccably coiffed, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

But the youngsters can wait, Elizabeth II is flirting with immortality. The proof is in the endless list of celebrities born the same year as her, who have already crossed over to the other side.

 

 



 


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Latest news
05:39aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
05:38aOil slips after OPEC+ hike, tight supply limits loss
RE
05:36aNorway oil and gas workers threaten strike, but would not initially hit output
RE
05:36aGerman energy regulator to slash LNG feed-in rates
RE
05:35aELIZABETH II : ad vitam aeternam
05:34aGermany aims for 30 billion eur investment in new start-up strategy
RE
05:32aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:32aITOHAM YONEKYU : Notice regarding Acquisition Status of Own Share
PU
05:32aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares
PU
05:32aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN : – growth and sustainable value creation
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: Feeling 'super bad' about economy, Musk wants to cut 10% of ..
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
4Stone accelerates growth, recovering profitability, and reports record ..
5Stainless steel makers Acerinox, Aperam confirm merger talks

HOT NEWS