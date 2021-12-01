Log in
Elizabethtown College Launches Human Performance Laboratory with Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD

12/01/2021 | 12:52pm EST
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Elizabethtown College and Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD (OAL) launched a Human Performance Laboratory (HPL) located in the Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness & Well-Being on Etown's campus. The HPL serves as a dynamic space for sports medicine and exercise science testing, evaluation, and performance and is open to the public.

"This is an exciting partnership that will benefit our students' research as well as the overall wellness of the greater community," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. "Our cutting-edge technology will be able to help people of all ages improve athletic injuries to long-term ailments."

Through personalized attention, comprehensive analysis, and a customized pathway to personal improvement, the HPL is fully equipped with the expertise of highly-trained professionals utilizing state-of-the-art equipment to evaluate every aspect of a client's health and wellbeing. The HPL services include:

  • Functional Movement: Assessing an individual's functional movement capabilities generally serves as the first step towards enhancing their mobility and range of motion. 
  • Anthropometrics: Body composition testing can be assessed in various ways. Within the HPL, we are able to assess using ISAK protocol skinfold calipers.
  • Metabolic Testing: Metabolic testing involves measuring gas exchange at rest and during exercise to determine resting metabolic rate, maximum oxygen consumption and lactate threshold.
  • Muscle Strength and Power: Muscle strength and power testing measures an individual's short-burst muscle strength and power.

Elizabethtown College students in the institution's Exercise Science program will conduct research in the HPL for experiential learning experiences to enhance the educational process. Learn more about the HPL at Elizabethtown College.

About Elizabethtown College 
Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

Contact:
Keri Straub
Executive Director of Marketing and Communications
Elizabethtown College
(717) 725-6907
straubk@etown.edu

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elizabethtown-college-launches-human-performance-laboratory-with-orthopedic-associates-of-lancaster-ltd-301435417.html

SOURCE Elizabethtown College


© PRNewswire 2021
