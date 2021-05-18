Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elligo Health Research : Teams With Laguna Clinical Research Associates

05/18/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brings More Clinical Trials to Diverse Communities

Elligo Health Research, a leading integrated research organization with relationships and access to over 150 million patients and their data, today announced its partnership with Laguna Clinical Research Associates (LCRA). The companies will partner with approximately 20+ urgent care locations in diverse communities — with Laguna providing first-rate medical services and offering clinical research as a care option through Elligo to diverse patient populations — while focusing on uniting the best clinical experts with the best research infrastructure, creating the ultimate clinical trial execution solution for enhanced patient access and engagement. This unique new model engages research-capable healthcare providers and patients to expand these resources while enabling access to standards-based eSource data directly from clinical research sites.

“LCRA is excited to partner with Elligo to jointly pursue our mutual goals: the advancement of diverse representation in research, community engagement, and access to research as a care option,” said Dr. Milton Haber, owner of LCRA. “With 15 ongoing trials, over 700 patients enrolled last year, and a 90% Latino population, our focus is a natural fit for an expansion with Elligo.”

“Partnering with Elligo allows us to build on our successful model for implementing urgent care and clinical research, which pairs the rapid implementation of clinical trials with the utmost care and safety of our patients,” said LCRA CEO Dr. Veronica Procasky, J.D. “This is a clear opportunity to extend our commitment to the highest quality delivery of both medicine and clinical research.”

“Partnering with LCRA will allow Elligo to bring access for clinical research to additional ethnically diverse patients,” said Elligo CEO John Potthoff. “Bringing more research as a care option to patients by expanding to even more diverse populations offers significant benefits for current patients and the future of cutting-edge medical treatments.”

About Elligo Health Research®

Elligo Health Research, a healthcare-enabling research organization, uses electronic health records and the trusted patient and physician relationship to ensure all patients have access to clinical research as a care option. Powered by our Goes Direct® approach and novel IntElligo® Research Stack clinical technology, our team provides access to the best healthcare experts, patients, and research technologies. We engage physicians and patients who otherwise would not participate in clinical research and accelerate the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products. Learn more at elligodirect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aLOCKHEED MARTIN  : Names New Leader For Fighter Program
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Future Digital Economy Is Led by AI… But Human Is Still the One Steering
PU
09:40aOPEN TEXT  : OpenText World Asia Pacific 2021–Grow with OpenText
PU
09:39aSIEMENS  : Teollisuuden Voima Oyj - The terms of the OL3 EPR project completion have been agreed
AQ
09:39aROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
AQ
09:39aLLOYDS BANKING  : United Living New Homes secures landmark multi-million-pound regeneration scheme in Leeds
AQ
09:39aLLOYDS BANKING  : United Living Group strengthens its energy and sustainability capabilities with key appointment
AQ
09:39aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN - JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer to Address the BofA Securities Virtual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on May 19
AQ
09:39aPANASONIC  : The TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet is the ultimate rugged device for truly mobile workers
AQ
09:38aCanadian miner Sherritt names industry veteran Leon Binedell as new CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..
4Siemens Energy does not currently plan full Siemens Gamesa takeover
5Cryptocurrencies command 'Kimchi Premium' in South Korea due to capital flow controls - BofA

HOT NEWS