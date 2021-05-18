Elligo Health Research : Teams With Laguna Clinical Research Associates

Brings More Clinical Trials to Diverse Communities

Elligo Health Research, a leading integrated research organization with relationships and access to over 150 million patients and their data, today announced its partnership with Laguna Clinical Research Associates (LCRA). The companies will partner with approximately 20+ urgent care locations in diverse communities — with Laguna providing first-rate medical services and offering clinical research as a care option through Elligo to diverse patient populations — while focusing on uniting the best clinical experts with the best research infrastructure, creating the ultimate clinical trial execution solution for enhanced patient access and engagement. This unique new model engages research-capable healthcare providers and patients to expand these resources while enabling access to standards-based eSource data directly from clinical research sites.

“LCRA is excited to partner with Elligo to jointly pursue our mutual goals: the advancement of diverse representation in research, community engagement, and access to research as a care option,” said Dr. Milton Haber, owner of LCRA. “With 15 ongoing trials, over 700 patients enrolled last year, and a 90% Latino population, our focus is a natural fit for an expansion with Elligo.”

“Partnering with Elligo allows us to build on our successful model for implementing urgent care and clinical research, which pairs the rapid implementation of clinical trials with the utmost care and safety of our patients,” said LCRA CEO Dr. Veronica Procasky, J.D. “This is a clear opportunity to extend our commitment to the highest quality delivery of both medicine and clinical research.”

“Partnering with LCRA will allow Elligo to bring access for clinical research to additional ethnically diverse patients,” said Elligo CEO John Potthoff. “Bringing more research as a care option to patients by expanding to even more diverse populations offers significant benefits for current patients and the future of cutting-edge medical treatments.”

About Elligo Health Research®

Elligo Health Research, a healthcare-enabling research organization, uses electronic health records and the trusted patient and physician relationship to ensure all patients have access to clinical research as a care option. Powered by our Goes Direct® approach and novel IntElligo® Research Stack clinical technology, our team provides access to the best healthcare experts, patients, and research technologies. We engage physicians and patients who otherwise would not participate in clinical research and accelerate the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products. Learn more at elligodirect.com.

