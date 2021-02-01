Log in
Elligo Surpasses 100-Million-Patient Network Milestone

02/01/2021 | 11:02am EST
Enables 10x Faster Enrollment

Elligo Health Research, a leading integrated research organization with relationships and access to over 100 community-based healthcare practices and their data, today announced it is now able to bring clinical trial opportunities to over 100 million patients. This is possible through proprietary data and collaborations with companies such as global health care technology company Cerner Corporation and its Learning Health NetworkSM, a nationwide network of health systems dedicated to data sharing to advance clinical research.

“Only Elligo can identify and enroll patients 10x faster than traditional recruitment models, which are often subject to delays or do not fulfill their enrollment requirement,” said John Potthoff, Ph.D., CEO of Elligo. “By creating clinical trial opportunities for over 100 million patients, we can help accelerate startup from Day One, along with a system to support additional patient enrollment all the way through as required. Faster trials mean faster speed to market, and faster speed to market means more patients getting the medicine they need, sooner.”

Elligo’s single-platform solution revolutionizes research from start to finish, allowing private practice physicians to offer research as a care option within their own practices, building on the foundation of the trusted patient/physician relationship. From decentralized trial solutions to comprehensive infrastructure, technology, and support systems, Elligo enables broader participation in clinical trials than ever before — providing access to cutting-edge care for patients who would not otherwise have it — and bringing an unmatched breadth of patient access to clinical trial managers.

“Elligo, from its inception, has been focused on maximizing access to research as a patient care option,” said Potthoff. “With over 100 million patients in the Elligo network, we’re more able to do that today than ever before, and we’re excited to continue leading the industry in this crucial initiative. Because patients are waiting.”

About Elligo Health Research®

Elligo Health Research, a healthcare-enabling research organization, uses electronic health records and the trusted patient and physician relationship to ensure all patients have access to clinical research as a care option. Powered by our Goes Direct® approach and novel IntElligo® Research Stack clinical technology, our team provides access to the best healthcare experts, patients, and research technologies. We engage physicians and patients who otherwise would not participate in clinical research and accelerate the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products. Learn more at elligodirect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
