Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elliott Management Statement on Cubic Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 11:17am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Management Corporation ("Elliott"), which manages funds that own a significant economic interest in Cubic Corporation ("Cubic" or the "Company"), today released a statement from Elliott Partner Jesse Cohn and Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg regarding Cubic's shareholder rights plan announcement:

"Over the past several weeks, Elliott has engaged privately with Cubic regarding a potential acquisition of the Company. In response to the Company's decision to make our dialogue public, we can confirm that we have acquired an approximately 15% economic interest in the Company and have partnered with a leading private equity firm to pursue this opportunity. While we are disappointed with the board's decision to impose a shareholder rights plan, we are pleased that the board has acknowledged its fiduciary duty to engage in good faith in pursuit of the value-maximizing outcome for Cubic and our fellow shareholders. We are fully prepared to acquire Cubic and look forward to immediate engagement with the Company."

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $41 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:         
Stephen Spruiell                                                         
Elliott Management Corporation                                           
(212) 478-2017                                              
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elliott-management-statement-on-cubic-corporation-301134752.html

SOURCE Elliott Management Corp


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Launches 12-week Cargo Service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PR
11:32aRed River Bank Announces Expansion to Lafayette, LA
GL
11:31aEBAY : Launches Seller-Driven Campaign Highlighting Challenges
AQ
11:31aCorient Announces New Strategic Partnership with Merchant
BU
11:31aLuxury SUV Market - Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Preference For Safety And Comfort to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aTaurine Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
11:31aSYNOPTEK :  Partners With NPWR Group to Extend Salesforce Capabilities
BU
11:31aGreen House Data Expands Services, Footprint, Rebrands as Lunavi as it Helps Organizations Illuminate Path from Legacy Systems to Modern Application Innovation
BU
11:31aCoverfly ‘Pitch Week' Kicks Off Virtually on Monday, September 21; the Industry's Largest Talent-Discovery Event, With Over 250 Pitch Meetings for New Writers
GL
11:30aToasting Texas Pecan Month with Texas Wine
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group