Elliott management looks to raise more than $1 bln for a SPAC- WSJ

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliot Management has been
meeting with bankers to raise about more than $1 billion for a
special purpose- acquisition company, the Wall Street Journal
reported https://on.wsj.com/39VmwoS on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The process is at an early stage and plans could change, the
report added.
Elliott Management did not immediately respond to Reuters
request for comment.
A SPAC, a shell company that raises money in an IPO before
later merging with a privately held company to take the latter
public, has become many investors' structure of choice over the
past year.
SPACs raised $24.26 billion in January, 20 times more than
the same period in 2020, Refinitiv data showed. Last month's
haul was already 30% of the total $79 billion raised by SPACs in
the whole of 2020.
(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by
Diane Craft)